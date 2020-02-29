SWANTON — Jarrett Beauregard, a freshman at MVU, earned a trip to New Englands for his performance at the Indoor Track and Field State Championships last weekend.
Beauregard placed third in DII and sixth overall in the long jump with a distance of 19’ 2”. He came in fifth in DII for the 55-meter dash, 11th overall.
“This was my first year in track and field, and this was my first indoor season,” said Beauregard, who ran track the spring of his eighth-grade year.
“Jarrett is a great kid, very easy to coach, and always working hard to improve himself. MVU doesn’t have a pit to jump into, so it’s hard to help the kids work on technique during the Indoor Season,” said MVU coach Jody Medor. “He’s a natural athlete and one to watch in the next three years.”
At the state tournament, Beauregard’s three jumps were all personal records. The longest he had jumped in previous competitions was 18’3”.
“I went in intending to hit 19 feet. I fouled on the first one, and then I got 18’4”, 18’7”, and 19’2”; I knew that was it, the goal was achieved!”
In the 55-meter sprint, Beauregard ran a 7.04 and placed second in his heat. The first place runner was .04 seconds ahead of him.
“My teammate, Nathaniel Peters, and I ran together. We were looking around, noticing all the fast guys in our heat,” said Beauregard. “We had raced against them in the regular season, so we knew they’d be good.”
Before the sprint, Beauregard went through his pre-race routine.
“I stay calm, do my speed drills, get my blocks set, and do some practice starts,” explained Beauregard. “Nate and I do our handshake, and then we take off! I’m just out to do my best.”
Beauregard’s love for the sport is relatively new; he’s been a baseball and soccer player for years.
“Some friends asked me to try track last spring. I started training, went to the first meet, and I did well.
“They told me I did better than most kids after years of training. I qualified for states in my events, and I was state champion overall for the long jump.”
Beauregard is already preparing for the upcoming spring season.
“I’m researching kids online and looking at what times they ran. For the 100 meters, most guys are running around 13; the fast guys are running almost 12 flat.
“I’m aiming for a little under 12 seconds so I can be working toward being first in the state for that event.”
“I’m a goal-oriented person with track. My goal is to run a 10.7 in the 100 eventually. In the long jump, I’d like to jump 25 feet by my senior year. I’ve been increasing quickly, so I think I can get it.”
Beauregard’s coaches, Kevin Flint and Jody Medor, have been a big help on his journey.
“My coaches know what they’re talking about. Jody knows the techniques I need to learn and how to prepare me, and that’s helped me do so well as a freshman.
“She’s like a mom to me. She was saying that she was very nervous for us at states and chewed through her whole pack of gum--she wanted us to do well!”
The older track and field athletes have also been helpful.
“The team is so supportive and encouraging. People give you tips and tons of mental support,” said Beauregard. “They know how to get you ready and to give you goals to push toward.”
Beauregard will travel to New Englands on February 29th.
“I am definitely looking forward to it. I’ve talked to others, and they say it’s a once in a lifetime experience to go against guys that good,” said Beauregard. “If you get good enough, you can get past them and go to Nationals.”
What started as a casual interest has become a passion for Beauregard.
“It came into my life, and I fell in love with it. I’m going to stick with it through high school, and I’d like to do track in college.
“Ruthie Brueckner, and I both hope that when she’s a senior, and I’m a junior, we’ll be breaking records together!”