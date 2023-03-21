March is National Athletic Trainer month, and anyone who spends time around athletes knows the value athletic trainers bring to the teams and programs they serve.
Jake Ibey, a 1998 graduate of BFA-St. Albans, pursued a career in athletic training and now works as an athletic trainer at the Coast Guard Academy.
Ibey graduated from the University of New England in 2002 and completed his grad school at Springfield College. He worked in several high schools from 2004 until 2012 when he began working at the Coast Guard Academy.
Q&A with Jake Ibey
What do you remember about growing up in St. Albans? Growing up on Bradley Court, I was about a half mile from the hockey rink and athletic fields. I used to go to almost every sporting event at BFA-St. Albans, and I even got an award for being the most dedicated fan. During hockey season, my friends and I would joke about how we lived at the rink. In my senior year, I had 10 hours of community service and volunteered with the girls' youth program. I ended up staying with them the entire season. Seeing them gave me a new appreciation for women's athletics; there wasn't a girls' high school team then, so those athletes were building the program.
Can you tell us about your memory of Doc Tulip? When I was in high school, there were no athletic trainers, but Doc Tulip worked with the ice hockey team. During tryouts, someone got their hand stepped on, and Doc Tulip stitched him up in the locker room.
Can you tell us about the Benoit family's backyard rink? I grew up next door to the Benoit family. Jeremy Benoit went up with John LeClair and Toby Ducolon on the Bobwhite hockey team. I believe they graduated around the same time and ended up at UVM together. The Benoit family had a rink in their backyard, and it's the rink the NHL used to show when they featured John's hometown. I could see that rink from my back deck.
How did you become interested in athletic training? I grew up playing hockey; when you're from St. Albans, that's what you do. I was watching a hockey game on TV in middle school when I saw someone getting stitches on the bench. At that point in my life, I wanted my name on the Stanley Cup, but I knew I wasn't going to the NHL. I visited the Hockey Hall of Fame when I was about 13 years old, and there was a replica of the Montreal Canadiens' locker room and the athletic training room. There was also a replica of the Stanley Cup, and I saw the names of the athletic trainers and doctors on the cup. Back then, I figured that would be how I could get my name on the Stanley Cup.
How did you pursue your career after high school? Back in 1996, when I saw the guy on the bench on TV and found out what his position was, my mom and I went to Barnes and Noble and flipped through this massive book that listed all the colleges and all the majors they offered. We wrote down all the schools that offered an Athletic Training major, which was how we did things before the internet.
What does your job entail at the collegiate level? I'm responsible for women's soccer, wrestling, and baseball. I work on the prevention care of athletic injuries and rehabbing injuries, and at times I'm an unofficial mental health specialist. We do our best to take care of anything an athlete needs--physical and mental. I travel with women's soccer and wrestling, but I don't travel with baseball due to the incident of injury being lower. We try to avoid traveling all three seasons, so spring is the season I don't travel.
What are your biggest challenges? The biggest challenge is describing what I do to other people, but after the Damar Hamlin incident, more people know what athletic trainers do, and we're more visible.
What stands out to you about working at the Coast Guard Academy? These athletes must be super smart and motivated to get into the Coast Guard Academy, but they're still 19 to 20-year-old kids. I don't know if people think about how these athletes are in the military and will dedicate another five years to serve their country after graduation.
What do you enjoy about athletic training? I see athletes at their highest highs and lowest lows, and I enjoy watching them go from their lowest lows to their highest highs. For example, a women's soccer player tore her ACL her sophomore year after missing most of her first year to COVID closures. She worked so hard to get back to her sport. In her junior year, her first full season as a collegiate soccer player, she made second-team all-conference. I was there when she got hurt and through all her rehab. I encouraged her she could do it, even when she felt she couldn't. Seeing her enjoy that success made the whole thing worthwhile.
