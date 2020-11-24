Jake Hubbard: Mountain Coach of the Year

FAIRFAX — Jake Hubbard, head coach of the BFA Fairfax Bullets varsity boys soccer team, was named 2020 Coach of the Year for the Mountain League.
Hubbard, who grew up playing soccer in Franklin County and has assisted on other teams, completed his second year as a head coach in a high school program.
“Having the senior group I had this year was a highlight. I still don’t think I’ve accepted the fact that I will be losing eight of them,” said Hubbard.
“The kids are fantastic kids to coach, and they make the job a lot easier. They know how to show up and win.”
The Bullets went undefeated through the regular season and earned some very significant wins.
“It was the first time this group of seniors had beat Winooski, and they were so excited,” said Hubbard.
“Accomplishing something a group of athletes has been longing for is pretty special.”
The Bullets game against Hazen was the second ‘big’ win of the season.
“We lost to them twice last year, and that 1-0 win was huge. The undefeated season was something the kids really wanted,” said Hubbard.
“Going into the game, the Hazen coach told me his athletes wanted to pull off the win. Everyone sees their game as an opportunity to hand you that first loss. The deeper you get, the harder a win becomes.”
The only loss of the season came in the quarterfinal against Enosburg.
“Going into that game, we knew it would be close, and it was one of the most intense soccer games I’ve seen.”
Like his athletes, Hubbard was grateful for the season.
“As a coach, you always have next year, but as a player, you’re missing a key year and a year you can’t get back,” said Hubbard.
“It hits home when you think about it from that perspective.”
Hubbard applauded his athletes on their adaptability.
“It was amazing; if you told a kid a year ago they were going to get eight games, they’d have been disappointed. Four months later, they were so happy to play,” said Hubbard.
“I encouraged them to stay positive and keep their sense of humor. Everyone is different, and you have to meet them where they’re at.”
Jake is the son of Jim Hubbard, a longtime Franklin County coach at the youth and high school level.
“It’s one of those things I was born into, and my dad and my brother have always been my mentors,” said Hubbard.
“There have been others who’ve had just as much of an impact. It’s important to reach out and get other mentors, like the Gary LaShure’s of the world.”
Hubbard spoke of several things he’s always looking to build into his coaching game plan.
“When you’re in the moment, what seems good to you may not seem that way to another. Get another opinion before making an impactful decision,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard also enjoys hearing from his athletes.
“Every half time, Curtis Garrow, my assistant coach, and I discuss with the team what we need to change and what they think went well,” said Hubbard.
“The hardest thing for me as a player was getting feedback. As a coach, you’re often talking to your players about what they need to do to improve, which can be perceived as a negative,” said Hubbard.
“Becoming that positive figure before you become that constructive figure is valuable.
“The kids are in those crucial teen years, and you can be one of the most influential people in their lives. It’s important to be viewed as a positive figure--to get to know them on a personal level.”
The 2020 season almost didn’t take place for Hubbard.
‘I was offered a position that would have taken me away from the team, but I decided last minute not to take the job,” said Hubbard.
“I realized this is home, and I want to have a very big impact on Fairfax soccer. However long that is, I look forward to it.”
