On Thursday, Jan. 5, BFA St. Albans runner, Jacob Tremblay, signed his letter of intent to run for the Division 1 University of Vermont cross country program in the fall of 2022; he will also participate in track and field.
Tremblay had an outstanding senior cross country running season with BFA St. Albans, including a run for the D1 boys' state championship. He is one of three BFA St. Albans athletes who have signed D1 letters; Ethan Mashtare signed with the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and Loghan Hughes signed with the University of Connecticut.
Q&A with Jacob Tremblay
UVM was your school of choice. How eager are you to start this next chapter? I’m really looking forward to starting this next chapter of my life. It will mean tons of new challenges for me both physically and academically because I’m going into the nursing program at UVM, but I look forward to everything, and I can't wait to see really what college life will mean for me.
Other BFA St. Albans runners, like Damian Bolduc, have raced for UVM. What does it mean to you to have an opportunity to follow in their footsteps? It’s honestly a great honor to follow in their footsteps and keep the green and gold streak! People like Damian Bolduc are extremely influential people, and Damian has been a role model for me over the past few years. I hope that one day I can be just as influential as he was to me and my local athletic communities.
What have you been doing this past year to prepare for this transition? I‘ve just been training like I always do to be the best that I can be in the upcoming season to keep me fit going into college. I also went to visit my new coach at UVM and hang out with the team and get a sense of what it would really be like to be a part of the UVM team.
What are you most looking forward to about running at the college level? I most look forward to all of the new competition that comes with college running. This will be a whole new level that I am constantly surrounded by both on my team and at different meets. I hope that this new, next level of competition will help to push me to be the best athlete I can be and potentially qualify me for some big meets in later years.
How have you enjoyed running for Coach Mashtare and your other BFA St. Albans coaches? It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with coach Mashtare over the past four years. He’s helped me grow so much as an athlete and as a person; without his guidance I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today. I can say the same for all of the other coaches that I’ve had through my high school career. Every coach is unique in their own way and each one has taught me something I will keep with me for the rest of my life. I’m an extremely lucky individual and thankful to everyone around me for helping me on my journey to achieving my goals and I hope to do everyone proud!
Q&A with BFA St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare
Jacob is the third BFA St. Albans runner to sign a D1 letter of intent this year. What qualities does he have that stand out to you- as a runner and as a teammate? Jacob is the perfect teammate. He truly cares about each of his teammates as individuals and athletes. He is always willing to help them out with anything. He will go out of his way to go for a run or get a track workout in with them. Likewise, as an athlete, he will go out of his way to complete any workout, even during the off-season.
Jacob has increased his prowess as a runner and an athlete this year. What have you noticed in his training program and mindset that has helped this growth? Jacob's rise to being an elite athlete in Vermont is due to his hard work over the past four years. What has helped tremendously is the confidence he now has in his abilities. Having a winning mindset with all the hard work is a formula to be successful.
What qualities will Jacob bring to UVM that will be an asset to the Catamounts' running program? Jacob's work ethic and leadership skills will help make him a successful UVM Catamount.
As a coach who's watched Jacob grow for years, what does it mean to see him reach this milestone? Jacob reaching the milestone is heartwarming for me. To see such a caring, warm-hearted, hard-working individual like Jacob make it to a Division 1 program shows that good things happen to great hard-working individuals.
Do you feel each of these BFA St. Albans runners who've signed D1 letters of intent have helped the others succeed? There's no question that these runners helped each other achieve running for Division 1 programs. They challenged each other every day in practice and in every race, and they had each other's back and were each other's biggest supporters and fans.
