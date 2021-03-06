Vermont's nordic teams will take the course in Craftsbury for the DI and DII Nordic state championship. Keep an eye on Jacob Tremblay, Ethan Mashtare, and Calvin Storms on the boys' side, and Lydia Hodgeman and Quincy Fournier on the girls' side. These athletes have been competing at a high level all winter, and in this head to head race, it will be fun to see how they compete.
Girls team score: MMU 13 and BFA 31
Boys team score: BFA 18 MMU 21
Varsity girls results
2 Lydia Hodgeman 17:32.2
6 Quincy Fournier 21:06.3
12 Maya Frost 23:28.0
14 Maya Jerose 24:06.0
15 Lindsay Bernard 24:07.7
16 Olivia Belrose 26:42.2
17 Rebekah Dalmer 27:09.4
18 Kayleigh Branon 29:13.7
Varsity boys results
1 Jacob Tremblay 16:15.1
2 Calvin Storms 16:15.6
4 Ethan Mashtare 16:43.8
13 Porter Hurteau 18:55.6
15 Nolan Rocheleau 20:13.6
18 Cole Boyle 22:19.1
19 Emanuele Chiappinelli 23:14.2
20 Dylan Koval 22:51.2
21 Christopher Cotignola 23:20.2
22 Lucas Mackenzie 23:54.4
23 Colin Langlois 24:40.7
