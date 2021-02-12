RICHFORD — Will Stienhour, a freshman at Richford Junior-Senior High School, played his first varsity game in a gym with no fans.
"Varsity is pretty amazing; it's a lot more fast-paced than middle school. It's a big step--a big learning curve," said Stienhour.
"The older guys like Jacob Clawson, Ben Greenwood, and Nick Joyal are great. They teach you a lot and really help you."
Clawson, a junior, got the Falcons started with a three in the first quarter and scored eight of the team's 26 points in the 66-26 point loss to the visiting Peoples Wolves.
"It's a lot better being out here and playing, rather than wondering if we're going to have games," said Clawson.
"We're working on chemistry with the team and bringing that to the court. It's getting there. We'll be a strong team as soon as we can put it all together."
The Falcons tallied 12 points before the half; the Wolves left with 31. The Wolves doubled their lead in the second, with most of their points coming in the paint. Richford's young, quick team couldn't win battles under the boards against the lanky Wolves.
"We made some zone adjustments, and we'll be working on getting a little more aggressive with jumping, taking more chances, and helping and recovering. We're going be undersized all year, and that's something we're going to have to learn to work with," said Falcons' coach Cayden Theberge.
"The biggest thing was just getting guys out there and getting them comfortable with everything, including the building blocks we put in place last year. For six or seven of them, it was their first varsity game."
Devin Ryan got his first start with Richford on Friday, hitting threes in both the third and fourth quarters.
Ryan and Clawson led the Falcons with 8 points apiece. The Falcons travel to Winooski Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.