ST. ALBANS - Jackson Sargent, a third-grader from St. Albans, is headed to the Windy City to compete in the final round of the Elks Hoop.
Jackson, who's eight years old, competed in his first Elks Hoop Shoot this winter, winning his way from the local competition at the St. Albans Town Educational Center to the University of Southern Maine.
When asked if he was surprised by his success, Jackson thought before responding: "I didn't think I'd be going to Chicago. In the last round of the Regional Competition, I was tied with someone, and I was nervous when I was tied."
Jackson loves basketball and spends a lot of time shooting baskets. He got his start on a Little Tykes plastic hoop and now has an outdoor hoop and a hoop over his door. His mom, Ashley, says they hear Jackson's basketball bouncing off the door during the winter months. He sometimes shoots at the Collins Perley Complex during the winter months.
"I like everything about basketball," said Jackson. "It's my favorite sport."
In November, the Preliminary Contest was held during gym class at SATEC; Jackson shot 20/25, making his first 10 and then shooting an additional 15. In December, the Lodge Contest was held at BFA St. Albans, and Jackson shot 15/25 to advance to District Contest at North Country Union High School, where he shot 16/25.
At the State Competition in Spaulding in January, Jackson shot 18/25, which sent him to the Regional Contest at the University of Southern Maine on March 12. Six kids, one from each New England state, competed.
Here, Jackson earned the toughest win of his Elks Hoop Shoot journey. He went 7/10 and tied with another competitor. The two tied twice before heading into a third-round; his opponent went 4/5, and Jackson went 5/5, earning the trip to Chicago for Nationals. The eight-year-old went 37/40 from the line in the Regional Competition.
Jackson spoke of the last round of the Regional Competition: "My favorite part of the contest was when I hit my final shot, and everyone clapped for me!"
Ashley shared her perspective as a spectator: "Going from Spaulding to Maine was a big step. During the Regional contest, I looked at him, and he just looked like he knew he had to get the job done. He was very focused. When he won, I was so excited for him; he was totally calm. I've never seen him shoot 15/15, and I was really proud of him."
Roy Sargent, Jackson's dad, spoke of what he's enjoyed about the experience: "It's been fun watching Jackson, and the competitions have been spread out, so we've had time to practice together and enjoy the experience. It also gives you something to work toward and look forward to."
