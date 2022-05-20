ST. ALBANS - On April 30, Jackson Sargent, a student at St. Albans Town Educational Center, competed in the 50th Elks National Hoop Shoot Finals in Chicago, IL, at Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA Chicago Sky and the home of the Depaul Blue Demons of Depaul University. Jackson finished tied for fifth, going 20/25 in the boys 8/9 division.
When asked if he enjoyed the trip, Jackson said he enjoyed shooting at the WinTrust Arena, seeing all the tall buildings in Chicago, and attending a Chicago White Sox baseball game. He also liked trading player cards with other participants.
The Elks create "trading cards" for each competitor to swap with other competitors as they meet each other throughout the weekend. Jackson had fun with this and collected many cards from the other shooters.
"I liked to read the facts about the other kids on the back of their cards," said Jackson.
Jackson also had a special visit from Missisquoi Valley Union High School/Middlebury College grad Matt St. Amour, who resides in Chicago and was an Elks Hoop Shoot finalist when he was 12 years old. Roy Sargent, Jackson’s dad, coached St. Amour’s varsity baseball team in high school.
"It was a great surprise to have Matt St.Amour join us at the competition," said Roy.
Roy also expressed his thanks to the local Elks Lodge: "We're very thankful to the Elks Lodge #1566 in St.Albans. Mary Brouillette From lodge #1566 was with us every step of the way, representing the lodge and greatly supporting us. Stephen Edgerley, the State Hoop Shoot director, and Mike Stewart, the New England Regional Director, were also great to us. The National Elks organization does a great job supporting this competition."
St. Albans Elk's Lodge Local Hoop Shoot Chairman Mary Brouillette shared details from the competition.
"The 50th National Elk's Finals Hoop Shoot Event is a first-class experience for all the participants involved," said Brouillette. "The Elks Hoop Shoot finalists are treated like NBA players with player introduction spotlights, their names and pictures on the video board at the arena, and the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner."
Brouillette, who attended the national event, spoke of the enjoyment of the experience.
"It's fun to watch the players ages 8 to 12 become friends and support each other while competing against one another. I'd like to thank the St. Albans Elks Lodge #1566 for sponsoring the event each year and for all the volunteers that make it happen behind the scene," said Brouillette.
"The Hoop Shoot allows the participants to meet other participants from all over the United States. More importantly, the Hoop Shoot helps teach the valuable lessons of hard work, sportsmanship, perseverance, and how to bounce back from setbacks and believe in yourself."
