HIGHGATE — Jackson Porter of MVU finished the regular season with a bang. Porter tallied seven points in two games, helping to lead the Thunderbirds to victory against Northfield and Brattleboro.
Against Northfield, Porter netted two goals and an assist, all in the same shift; against Brattleboro, he had an assist and earned the first hattrick of his varsity career.
Eight of Porter’s 13 regular-season goals were scored on the penalty kill, and his last six goals have been scored exclusively on the penalty kill.
“I’m good at reading the play and seeing where the kid is going to pass,” said Porter.
“I like to keep my feet moving all the time. When I combine my speed and vision, I can usually get a breakaway or a rush.”
Porter often partners with MVU’s leading scorer, Hunter Mason.
“When Hunter and I work together and combine our strengths, we can really defend and turn the other team’s turnovers into offensive rushes; we tear it up.”
Porter noted that the game against Brattleboro was especially meaningful for the Thunderbirds.
“We knew they were already anticipating a win and a step up in the standings,” said Porter. “That fueled our fire.”
Porter’s first goal of the game came when the T-birds held a slender 2-1 lead.
“We were on the penalty kill; Hunter picked off the pass and got it to me. I shot it in the lefthand corner for the goal.
“On the second one, Kyle Gilbert fed it to me after he rushed the puck, and I tapped it in.”
The last goal of the hattrick came on another penalty kill, the Thunderbirds up 5-2.
“Hunter picked off the pass; I came in as a supporter. He kicked it to me, and I scored on a breakaway.”
Porter was grateful for the chances to score and for his teammates’ response.
“I was very excited and hyped to get the hattrick, and the team was too.”
He spoke highly of Mason and his contributions to the team.
“His success is a great thing! It shows how good we are on the offensive end,” said Porter. “Hunter has the most goals on the year, I’m second, and Kyle Gilbert is the third. It’s nice to see that we have point-getters on the offensive and defensive end.”
When it comes to team chemistry, Porter has loved this year’s group.
“I’m enjoying the energy on the bench. There’s so much excitement with the players--they want to be there, and they want to win.
“We all have each other’s backs. We are knit together as a family. Not every team has that, and I’m glad ours does.”
Looking back over the season, Porter recalled one of his favorite games.
The Thunderbirds took the loss, but they mounted a comeback against the number one seeded Harwood Union.
“We were losing 3-2, and I was on the penalty kill with Jake Benjamin. We forechecked them hard, and they coughed the puck up on the centerline. Stephen King fed me a breakaway pass, and I walked it in the zone on the right side and sent it into the lefthand corner to tie the game.
“I was so hyped that we could tie that game and play with one of the top teams.”
Porter began playing hockey when he was seven years old, shortly after moving to Franklin.
“I love how fast-paced the game is. Every shift is different, whether you’re defending, rushing, on a penalty kill or a powerplay.”
He thanked his parents for being his biggest supporters.
“It makes a difference to have them at games. My dad talks with me about things that happen in the game, and I appreciate his perspective.”
Chris Hatin, coach of the Thunderbirds, had high praise for his junior forward.
“Jackson deserves to be in the spotlight for his performance and the example he sets on and off the ice,” said Hatin. “He’s one of those kids you don’t worry about as a coach. You know he will be successful.
“He’s a player who can really pick the team up, and we see him as the hardest working player on the team. He’s always looking to raise his game.
“It’s clear that his parents set a high standard for him at a young age--in everything he does, he gives it his all,” said Hatin. “The bar is set high, and he exceeds it.”
Hatin acknowledged Porter’s growth on the ice this season.
“Last year, Jackson was the helper, and this year he’s the doer. He knows he’s relied upon to create the chances,” said Hatin. “He got rewarded in the Brattleboro game.
“In a coach’s mind, he’s been giving me what I’ve needed all season long,” said Hatin. “He’s got a ton of heart, he doesn’t give up, and he gives his all for the team.”