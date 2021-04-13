FRANKLIN — This winter, Jackson Porter, a senior at MVU, and his brother Logan, a freshman, shared the ice for the first time. The brothers also play baseball for MVU; Jackson is on the varsity team and Logan on the JV.
What was it like sharing the ice as siblings?
Logan: “It was special to me to play with my older brother; it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Jackson: “I was thinking during tryouts about how cool it would be to play with him, whether we were celebrating after a goal or fist-pumping through the line.”
What will you remember about the unusually short hockey season?
Jackson: “The whole team came together knowing we might not know when our last game would be. We played hard, lifted each other up, and pushed each other. We made the best out of it that we could.”
Logan: “My biggest memory from the season will be my first shift with Jackson. It was on a penalty kill, and it was a special moment for me.”
Jackson: “We were playing Essex; it was 1-1. I brought the puck down the ice to the corner and looped back to let the play develop. I picked my head up to pass and realized I was passing to my brother!”
Jackson, what will you remember about this team and your time at MVU? “I remember coming in as a freshman; I looked up to the older guys, like our captain, Ryan Laroche. He gave his all every day. Now, as an upperclassman, I know kids are looking up to me.”
What do you love about the game of hockey? Jackson: “I love skating down the ice with the puck. It’s awesome--faster than you can run, and when a nice goal works out, it’s awesome.”
Logan: “I love good defensive plays and hearing the crowd’s reaction.”
What do you love about baseball? Jackson: “When you play baseball, anything else that’s going on in life doesn’t matter. You have to worry about the next pitch, the next play. It’s a slow game, but if you break it down, it’s an amazing game; there’s a lot of strategy in the game.”
Logan: “As a catcher, I love throwing someone out on a steal, and I love the celebration after a win or a big hit.”
Jackson, what have you taken away from playing Legion baseball in the summer? “I was 15 when I joined the Legion team, and Josh (Laroche) gave me an opportunity; I started out in seventh and ended up leading off and playing almost every inning. Legion developed me as a baseball player. I was always playing with and against college kids. I remember facing a pitcher in Keene, NH, who was throwing 90-mph. Legion developed my game, and my game soared to the next level. I went from wanting to play college ball to gaining the skills for making that a possibility. I give Legion most of the credit for that. It’s a league of its own.”
Wise words for athletic siblings? Logan: “Give it your all and push for something you want. Jackson was my inspiration. He took me to the gym every day, and when it was hard, I thought about playing with Jackson; that motivated me.”
Jackson: “If you’re the older sibling on a team, push your sibling to be better than you! That’s the right thing to do. If you have an opportunity to play with a sibling or a relative, give it your all, and don’t let it slip away. I’m grateful for the six games I had with Logan this season. Cherish it because not everyone gets that opportunity.”
