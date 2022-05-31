Jack Leggett's name comes up in Vermont baseball circles, even though he hasn't coached in the state in decades. Leggett recently contributed to the Vermont Principal's Hall of Fame induction of John, Todd, and Matt Raleigh through letters of recommendation.
"The Raleighs really represented Vermont in good fashion. Their induction into the VPA Hall of Fame is a recognition they deserve," said Leggett
"John was the best pitcher in Vermont at the time, and Todd and Matt were some of the best players in the state and made Vermont proud. They proved that small-town kids could play someplace else if they worked hard enough."
Leggett and his ties to Vermont baseball: Leggett was a three-sport athlete at South Burlington High School and was part of a state title in football and baseball. He went on to play football and baseball at the University of Maine, where he was a captain.
At 23, Leggett was offered a job coaching the club baseball team at the University of Vermont by Rick Farnham, the Assistant Athletic Director at UVM. The team was poised to move to D1 in the summer, and if he did a good job, there was a good chance Leggett would be named the head coach of the varsity program. The UVM club team went 11-9 and moved to a full-fledged D1 program in the fall of 1977; in 1978, when they played their first varsity season, Leggett was at the helm.
Leggett coached at UVM for five years; four of those years, he coached alone. In the fifth year, Donny Piccard came on as the assistant. Leggett led the team to the New England Championship against his alma mater, the University of Maine.
While at UVM, Leggett recruited John Raleigh, but circumstances sent John to Central Florida, and he was eventually diagnosed with Leukemia.
"Coaching at UVM was a great experience, and I was thankful for the opportunity,” said Leggett. “I got tired of the snow and decided to chase some baseball down south."
That endeavor proved to be fruitful, and Leggett went on to coach at Western Carolina, where he remained for nine years. He led the program to championships eight out of the nine years, winning five titles in a row in 1985, 86,87, 88, and 89.
Leggett never forgot his time with John Raleigh: "We forged a nice relationship with him recruiting, and I visited him in the hospital. I met Doris and Dena (Fiarkoski/St. Amour), Matt, and Todd. So, I established a good relationship with the Raleighs."
Todd and Matt played high school baseball at Missisquoi Valley Union in Swanton; Leggett recalled receiving a grainy video of them playing.
Todd came to Western Carolina after graduating from MVU in 1987. Leggett recalled Todd's trip south.
"Todd hitchhiked to Western Carolina. He found his way to campus and came with no scholarship. He just wanted to play, and he took off and improved. He played year-round and became a really good catcher," said Leggett.
"We were Vermonters together, and I wanted something good for the Raleighs. The Raleighs are all strong, and Todd got even stronger and more polished after he came to Western Carolina. He was competitive, hard-working, tough, and disciplined, and he made his mark early. He was the leader and captain we needed, and I have tremendous love and respect for him and what he brought. He was a valuable part of the Southern Conference Championship games in 1988 and 89 and 1990 and 91."
Matt arrived in 1989, and Leggett coached him three years before taking a coaching job at Clemson University. Matt was later inducted into the Western Carolina Hall of Fame; as a freshman, he was named Conference Player of the Year.
Leggett recalled one of his favorite memories when the Raleigh brothers were on the Western Carolina team together.
"To see two brothers who came from Vermont go to school together and get along, push each other, compete side by side, and achieve a really high level of success by getting an opportunity, getting challenged, and being coachable was excellent,” said Leggett.
"They were really good leaders and integral parts of our winning teams. They're the salt of the earth--blue-collar, respectful, appreciative, and as loyal as the day is long. They made good things happen by being humble and confident, working hard, and loving family."
Leggett also recalled the Raleighs dedication to the game: "There was no travel ball. They grew up in New England and threw in the parking lot with snowbanks on the side. They did whatever it took to play the game and earned everything they had. I was really happy to see them succeed."
Leggett is still proud of his Vermont roots. "I've been away for 40 years, but I call myself a Vermonter because my family lives there, my father coached at UVM, and I grew up as a gym rat in Patrick Gym with my brothers and sister,” said Leggett.
"Once a Vermonter, always a Vermonter. I'm proud to represent the state. Vermont baseball fans were rooting for the schools to do well when I coached at Western Carolina and Clemson. I always love to come back to Vermont. It was a great place to grow up and a great place to have a heritage."
Leggett, also in the VPA Hall of Fame, is glad to be joined by the Raleighs.
"I'm happy we're all in it together. It's nice to know you aren't forgotten when you leave the state. You're still a Vermonter in everyone's mind, and they're proud of you; that makes you proud to be a Vermonter."
