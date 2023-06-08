The 2023 Comet Basketball Camp begins on Tuesday, July 25 and goes until Saturday, July 29.
Comet basketball camp is a fun and challenging one-week camp open to girls of all skill levels.
Our games based approach will teach all aspects of the game including shooting, ball handling, rebounding, decision making, and defensive strategies.
Each day will include skill based instruction and small sided games and scrimmages.
The camp will be divided into three sessions based on grade levels. This is the grade level that your player will be entering for the 2023-2024 school season.
Registration Deadline: Sunday, June 18, 2023
Session 1: Grades 3rd and 4th (Cost: $100.00)
Tuesday, July 25th - Friday, July 28th: 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Saturday, July 29th: 8:00am - 9:00am
Session 2: Grades 5th and 6th (Cost: $115.00)
Tuesday, July 25th - Friday, July 28th: 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Saturday, July 29th: 9:30am - 11:00am
Session 3: Grades 7th, 8th and 9th (Cost: $115.00)
Tuesday, July 25th - Friday, July 28th: 7:30pm - 9:00pm
Saturday, July 29th: 11:30am - 1:00pm
Please make check payable to "Shane Garceau" and mail to:
Shane Garceau
1960 Pond Road
Fairfield, VT 05455
