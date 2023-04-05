GREEN MOUNTAIN FUTBOL CLUB (GMFC) is based in and around the town of Enosburg Falls, VT, and is available to all Franklin County soccer players. This summer we are offering soccer development for boys and girls ages 4 - 18. Players entering Pre K - Grade 8 will play Wednesday evenings July 5 - August 2 and High School players will play Monday/Thursday evenings July 6 - August 3. This is an "In-House" development program, travel outside the Enosburg area is not required. GMFC coaching staff consists of long time Enosburg Falls High School Varsity Boys soccer coach Randy Swainbank and his coaching staff, former players, and other highly qualified coaches.
Cost for 2023 Summer Program:
Pre K - Grade 8 = $55
High School = $75
Times:
Wednesdays 6 - 6:30pm = Pre K - Grade 2
Wednesdays 6 - 7pm = Grades 3 - 4
Wednesdays 7 - 8pm = Grades 5 - 8
Mondays/Thursdays 6 - 7:30pm = High School Players
Location: Enosburg Recreation Field
Find Registration Link on our Facebook page @ Green Mountain Futbol Club
GMFC Summer 23 Registration
