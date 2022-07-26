Franklin County Legion Post 01 earned a trip to the 2022 Vermont Legion Baseball State Tournament! The No. 4 seed Post 01 will be playing against the No. 1 seed Brattleboro Post 05 at 4pm on Wednesday, July 27.
Where: The game will be played at St Peters' field in Rutland.
Cost: $5 admission fee per adults. Veterans are free and kids are free.
NORTHERN DIVISION REPRESENTATIVES
#1 Seed - South Burlington
#2 Seed - Essex Post 91
#3 Seed - Colchester
#4 Seed - Franklin County Post 1
SOUTHERN DIVISION REPRESENTATIVES
#1 Seed - Brattleboro Post 5
#2 Seed - Manchester Union Underground
#3 Seed - Bellows Falls Post 37
#4 Seed - Lakes Region Posts 49,50
