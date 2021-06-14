It's been two years since the BFA St. Albans Comets hoisted the D1 softball trophy at Castleton University. Sunday afternoon, in front of a crowd of ecstatic fans, the Comets got the repeat after defeating rival Essex 7-4.
It was a dream come true for the Comets' five seniors after missing the 2020 season during the Covid shutdown.
"It was amazing to be here today and get this win with these girls," said senior catcher Taylor Baldwin.
BFA St. Albans senior Mackenzie Moore was one of several Comets who were part of D1 basketball and softball titles in 2021.
"We worked the entire season for this; this game really showed we could pull through," said Mackenzie Moore, the senior first baseman.
All five of the Comet seniors were present for the 2019 title game, a win that pitted BFA St. Albans against in-county rival MVU. This year’s seniors were sophomores that year, and a lot has changed since the last time they took the field in a title game.
"Our five seniors are awesome players, but they're awesome kids; they did everything they were supposed to and hung in there. They had that pause over their junior year, but they came back and had a great season; I'm very proud of them,” said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
The Comets graduated their starting pitcher, catcher, first base, and center fielder on Saturday, but Berthiaume has a strong group of underclassmen waiting in the wings.
Freshmen Cora Thomas and Ruby Dasaro both impacted the title game; Thomas had two hits and two RBI, and Ruby Dasaro had several crucial defensive plays.
"These five freshmen and sophomores have great seniors to use as role models. They’ve learned a lot from them," said Berthiaume.
Molly Smith, a sophomore, worked closely with the seniors.
"I got pulled up at the start of the season, and I just wanted to learn. I knew how to field and catch, but I had places I needed to improve, and it's great how much I learned from the seniors," said Smith.
"They knew what was coming (at the end of the season), but they kept us focused on our goal--winning the inning, winning the game we were in."
