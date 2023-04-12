ST. ALBANS - Isaac Sullivan will board a plane for Arizona on April 10 to compete in the 2023 USA Youth Outdoor World Archery Team Trials. The St. Albans teen is competing in the youth category for the final time, and he's focused on reaching some personal and team goals in this year's competition.
Sullivan, a senior at BFA-St. Albans, who competes and trains with Pelkey's Archery, has been competing since he was five years old and already brings a wealth of experience to every competition. He's also set to attend college on a scholarship at one of the top archery colleges in the United States.
Q&A with Isaac Sullivan
What's the next step if you make the United States youth team at the tryouts in Arizona? The top three kids make the team and represent the United States in Ireland. I tried out in 2019 and was the alternate by a decimal point. I tried out in 2021 and took second place; I went to Poland, where I took second in the team round and bronze individually against an opponent from Israel. I was also part of a team who broke a team record for overall score and tied with a team round world record.
How have you been ranked in the United States youth standings over the last few years? From 2019-2021, I was number two in the country for 15-17-year-olds. I was ranked number one in the country leading into this year.
How did you begin competing at this level? I liked hunting, and I started shooting tournaments at Pelkey's when I was five. I've had a natural talent for it. We went to local shoots and Regional shoots when I was around 10. When I was 11, we started doing indoor youth nationals. I didn't start winning national events until I was 13. A switch flipped, and I just started winning; I was top three in youth nationals. In 2017, I started shooting nationally outdoors. I went to my first outdoor tournament in Indiana when I was 13. It was an eye-opener. It was windy, and I had to learn to react to the conditions. I took bronze for the team round, where you're assigned to a random team. I medaled there, and I really liked the outdoor event. The goal for the next year, 2018, was to win an individual medal. I went to Raleigh, NC, and took gold for the qualification round. The next day was head-to-head elimination. I took second. In team rounds, I took first with my team.
How do the teams work at tournaments? The teams at tournaments are based on seeding to try to get the teams even to give everyone a better chance at a medal. In the team round, I go to have fun, meet new friends; winning isn't the main focus in the National team round. At Worlds, the goal is to win a team round.
What are your goals for the 2023 Youth Outdoor World Championship? First, I want to make the team. If I make it, since it's my last youth Worlds, I'd like to end with three medals, an individual, mixed teams (female and male), and team rounds.
What do you do to train for tournaments? In the winter, I shoot 60-80 arrows a day indoors at Pelkey's. When I go outdoors, I shoot between 120-200 arrows a day at home in my backyard. Fall training is during deer season; I hunt and shoot when I can.
When do you attend competitions? In the winter, I do five to eight competitions throughout the country, from Las Vegas to New York. In the summer, I'll compete in five to six outdoor tournaments, traveling from California to Pennsylvania. During Nationals, we have four to five outdoor events, and they take our top three tournaments to rank us nationally. We also have indoor Nationals and Outdoor Nationals. The Outdoor tournament season begins on April 14, and the Indoor tournament season begins in late December. There we all travel to the same state and shoot. For the Outdoor Nationals, the tournament results set us up for seeding and take place all over the country, and Worlds take place in July.
Do you have a favorite season? I get the best of both worlds competing in both seasons. I like indoor because there are no wind, rain, or heat variables. The outdoor tournaments separate the field; you have to know how to deal with all the variables. It's always keeping your sixth sense going. Outside, you're focusing on hitting the best shot, about the cross-wind, or compensating for rain. You can watch your competitors and see what's working or not working for them.
Do you have a favorite memory from your competitions? Taking third in the Youth Worlds in Poland was a big deal to me. My coach Linda Beck stood behind me and coached me through that match. We had a really good bond through that. My favorite winning memory was probably the one that just happened in Louisville, KY, when I won the top eight at Nationals. The winner took away $14,000. That was on a big stage, and we had to shoot one arrow at a time for 15 arrows, sudden death, for the win. You get 10 points per arrow, and I was competing as a sixth seed and going against the best archer in the US, Kris Schaff, who's from Massachusetts. Leading into the top eight, I shot 180-250 arrows to prepare for that competition. I really wanted to make a name for myself in the sport of archery.
In the semifinal match, I went against the seventh seed, and I shot a perfect 150 against my opponent's 147. In the final round, I had to go against Kris Shaft, who won every indoor tournament this year. I shot a 149 to his 148 to secure the win.
What are you focusing on this summer? My focus this summer is making the Youth Worlds in the 15-17 category and getting to Ireland. This fall, I'm attending college on a scholarship for archery at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, the number one archery school. I want to win as many national championships and set as many records as possible. I'd like to make the All-American Archery Team all four years of college.
Who would you like to thank for their support of your career over the years? I'd like to thank Pelkey's Archery and the previous owner Ron Pelkey who pushed me to be a better archer, person, and role model and helped me become the competitor I am. I'd also like to thank my coach John Fleury, who took me under his wing and to National tournaments. I want to thank my parents, Amber and Shaun Sullivan, for all their help and support. Also, the Pelkey's archery community: the friends I've made, the kids I've coached, and the parents who have supported me. The St. Albans community has also been very supportive, and I'm thankful for that. I also want to thank the Highgate Rec Department for allowing me to practice at the arena this week to help get ready for Worlds.
