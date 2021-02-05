MONTPELIER — Small steps and monitoring data--that's what's coming from Montpelier. Thankfully, there was good news for Vermont athletes: beginning Friday, February 12, indoor high school and youth recreational teams can begin to compete.
Two weeks ago, on January 18, teams entered phase two, which included contact practices. After carefully monitoring data, the state has agreed to take the next step to allow for competition at the youth and high school level.
Who's playing? Basketball, hockey, indoor soccer, broom ball, and volleyball teams will all be allowed to compete under the new order.
COVID guidelines: There will be plenty of COVID-related guidelines in place, including limiting teams to two games in seven days, with a period of three days between competitions. No spectators will be allowed to attend games, and everyone present, including players, must be masked.
Commending the athletic community: According to the press conference, the clear commitment by players, coaches, and parents brought the state to this point. There was no recorded evidence of virus exposure during non-contact practices, which allowed for expanding practices to include contact and in-team scrimmages.
As contact practices began, there has been no evidence of the virus spreading between teammates, and as long as that trend continues, things are looking good.
Arrive, play, leave: State officials urged players to maintain the 'arrive, play, leave mentality.'
State will keep a watchful eye: Should COVID numbers increase after the start of inter-scholastic and youth competition, additional restrictions will be instituted.
RELIEF! In the meantime, athletes, parents, coaches, and communities can breathe a sigh of relief. As of right now, we're going to have a season!
