The MVU Thunderbirds boys’ hockey team took an 8-2 road loss to the Hartford Hurricanes on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Hartford distributed goals across all three periods, and MVU found twine in the second and third. Ethan Stefaniak topped the 40-save mark for the Thunderbirds.
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke of Stefaniak’s performance in net: “Ethan had 45 saves, and looked really solid. It’s hard to expect a goalie to take that kind of a beating and have fun doing it.”
Fortin recognized MVU’s determination in the lopsided game.
“It was a tough one for us, but it was probably the best team we’ve seen all year. Good things happened too; we competed, and our line of Justin Farnham, Dalton LaPlant, and Owen Kane hung with them. Kane got back on the goal scoring trail. He’s led the team in goals this year, and has had a four or five game streak where he didn’t end up on the sheet. Sometimes that’s hard, and he’s really persevered and tried to do the little things. Tonight, he got rewarded.”
Fortin was also pleased with the T-birds’ mentality under adversity.
“Overall I’m impressed with the teams’ attitude. Those are hard games to travel to, play in, and take when it doesn’t go your way,” said Fortin. “They competed to the end.”
MVU offense: Camden Bertrand assisted by AJ Dennet and Owen Kane assisted by Justin Farnham
