VERMONT – On December 6, Protect Our Wildlife, a Vermont all-volunteer wildlife protection advocacy group, submitted a petition to the Fish and Wildlife Board that seeks changes to trapping regulations in an effort to better protect pets, people, and raptors from injury and death in traps set for Vermont wildlife, such as bobcats and coyotes.
The use of baited traps, including leghold and body crushing “kill” traps, is allowed on public lands, including state forests, parks, wildlife refuges, and wildlife management areas where both Vermonters and tourists recreate. There is no public notification that traps may be present, nor is there a requirement that trappers set traps away from areas frequented by the public.
“This is an example of when the Fish and Wildlife Board needs to step forward and do what’s right by the general public, not just the trappers. While trappers only represent 0.15% of Vermonters, their traps present a danger to all Vermonters, their pets, and also to non-target species,” shared Jeff Beaupre, Protect Our Wildlife member and Vermont wildlife photographer.
In the petition, Protect Our Wildlife is requesting 3 new rules be adopted:
1. Prohibit trapping within a certain distance of public trails, trailheads, designated wildlife crossings, and public campgrounds and picnic areas
2. Require signage at all trailheads on public land warning that trapping is allowed on the land
3. Prohibit baiting a trap with meat or other animal-derived products if the bait is visible from the air, in an effort to reduce the incidental injury and death of bald eagles, other raptors and ravens as shown in the attached photo
“Other states with long trapping histories, such as Montana and Oregon, require trappers to set traps a minimum number of feet away from public trails. They acknowledge the dangers these traps present to animals and people. It’s time we provide this minimal amount of awareness and protection to Vermont residents,” said Lisa Jablow, Protect Our Wildlife Board Member.
To learn more about trapping in Vermont, visit ProtectOurWildlifeVT.org.