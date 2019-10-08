Leashed Tracking Dogs for Recovery of Game

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing the following list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered. The leashed tracking dog owners must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide their services.
This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).