FRANKLIN COUNTY – Data from the Vermont Department of Health shows a spike in tick activity from late October through November. At the same time Vermonters are out hunting, ticks are searching for an additional meal before winter.
It is important to consider tick bite prevention year round, especially in November when rates of ER visits related to tick bites can be as high as in spring and summer in Vermont.
The following recommendations can help prevent tick bites:
- Wear an insect repellent, and treat clothing with permethrin.
- Check your body daily for ticks, and limit your exposure to ticks and tick habitats.
- Avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush and leaf litter. Stay at the center of trails when possible.
- Examine clothing, gear, and pets before going indoors.
- Check all parts of your body after being outdoors. Look in your hair, under arms, behind ears, around your waist, and between your legs. Use a mirror to check hard to see areas.
- Shower soon after being outdoors to wash off unattached ticks. Immediately remove any ticks you find.
Studies have shown that putting clothes directly in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes can kill ticks on your clothing and prevent them from being released into your home. (Putting your clothes into the washer may not work — ticks have been shown to survive wash and dry cycles!)
If you are bitten by a tick, the CDC and VDH recommend you remove the tick using the following method:
- Using fine-tipped tweezers, or a tick removal tool, firmly grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible.
- With a steady motion, pull straight up until all parts of the tick are removed. Do not twist or jerk the tick. Do not be alarmed if the tick’s mouthparts remain in the skin.
- Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your fingers.
- Wash and disinfect your hands and the bite area.
Do NOT use petroleum jelly, matches, nail polish, glue, or other products to smother the tick! These methods are less effective, and can make it more likely the tick regurgitates harmful bacteria into your body.
Watch for Symptoms of a Tickborne Illness
Symptoms from a tickborne infection often occur three days to 30 days after a tick bite, however symptoms of disseminated disease can occur days, weeks, months, or years after infection.
Symptoms may include a fever, headache, bulls-eye rash, or joint pain. Other symptoms can include cognitive changes, gastrointestinal problems, heart palpitations, vision changes, or insomnia. Sometimes a tickborne illness presents as a mental health disorder such as sudden anxiety, OCD, or depression.
While most Vermonters know to look for a “bulls-eye” rash, they may not know that incidence of these rashes has been decreasing in Vermont. The most recent published VDH data shows almost 40% of Vermonters with confirmed Lyme disease did not have a “bulls-eye” rash.
This hunting season, remember that most Vermonters live in an endemic area for Lyme disease, and other tickborne diseases such as Anaplasmosis and Babesiosis are on the rise in Vermont. According to the CDC “because tick bites are not painful, many people will not remember a tick bite” so Vermonters and their health care providers should be aware of a variety of signs and symptoms related to tickborne diseases, and know that Lyme disease is diagnosed all 12 months of the year in Vermont.
The best way to prevent tickborne diseases is to prevent tick bites. Check for ticks every day and visit www.VTLyme.org for more information.
VTLyme.org is a non-profit 501c3 organization addressing the impact of tickborne diseases on Vermonters.