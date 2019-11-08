FRANKLIN COUNTY – Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange.
“Every year we should strive to be the safest we can be by wearing at least a hunter orange hat and vest,” said Nicole Meier, Vermont Fish and Wildlife information and education specialist.
Meier says hunters moving into the line of fire of other hunters and mistaking other hunters for game are common causes of the state’s accidents.
The time that deer are most active, during the dawn and dusk hours, are times of especially low visibility. You can improve your chances of being seen by other hunters by wearing hunter orange, which can be seen even in low-light situations.
While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. Unlike humans, deer do not have multiple color receptors in their eyes. They can see color, but their spectrum is limited. This means deer must rely heavily on their ability to detect movement over the ability to interpret color variations and patterns.
Hunting in Vermont continues to be a safe recreational pursuit and hunters can help keep it that way by choosing to wear hunter orange. This video shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kjSI79ss9I
Hunt smart. Hunt safe. Wear orange.