SHELDON — Hunter Mason of MVU was selected as Athlete of the Week after enjoying an outstanding performance on the ice.
Mason scored three goals and added four assists in two games last week.
Against MMU, Mason had a hattrick and two assists. Later in the week, facing visiting Milton, he added two assists to his tally.
The Thunderbird victory over MMU began as a close game and ended in a 10-3 offensive explosion.
Mason scored his first goal in the first period, assisted by Steven King. King won the faceoff and passed it to Mason who put it in the net.
The second goal was unassisted as Mason went from the defensive zone and scored a goal off his own rebound.
Alex Audette shot from the point, and Mason tipped it in to score his third goal of the game.
“Hunter is a very passionate player who puts everything he has into every shift,” said MVU offensive coach, Caleb Lothian.
“I can put him in any situation and feel comfortable knowing he’s going to get the job done. He makes clutch plays in key situations and has proven to be a difference-maker.”
Lothian noted that Mason’s contributions extend off-ice as well.
“He started to prove he was a true leader last season as a sophomore, and he’s proven he’s worthy of the “A” on his chest this year as a junior.
“He steps up and leads vocally, but he also supports his statements with his performance on the ice.
“He’s a great young man, on and off the ice. Hunter respects his teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, the game.”
T-bird head coach, Chris Hatin, has enjoyed watching Mason develop as a player and a person.
“Hunter is the voice of reason in the locker room. He has come a long way over the past couple of seasons, channeling energy from frustration into motivation for the team,” said Hatin. “He does a great job at assisting the coaches in refocusing the team as we set the bar higher each and every period.
“Hunter has always lead by example on the ice. He is a very talented player with great vision. He’s always making sure he gets the message across to the team on what needs to be done to ensure success.”
“Hunter is used across all aspects of the game. Offense may be his primary position, but we constantly use him on defense when needed,” explained Hatin.
“He is also on our first power play and penalty kill. His attitude and determination are contagious amongst his peers. A valuable player is an understatement for what he does for the team.”
Mason has been honing his game for ten years, going up through the MAHA program.
On the day of the interview, Mason had spent part of his afternoon giving back to the program that brought him up.
“I referee games at the youth level,” said Mason. “I’ve been volunteering since I’ve been on varsity. The coaches like us to help out.
“It’s fun to watch the little kids grow up, and it’s nice to see them develop as players. I remember being a little guy, and I’d try so much harder when the older guys were there.”
It’s safe to say that young MAHA players are looking up to Mason this season. With seven points in two games, he’s one to watch, but he’s eager to share his success with the team.
“Many of us have been playing together since day one,” said Mason. “The leadership in the group is outstanding. Everyone respects each other, and we are eager to improve. We’re family, it’s a culture, and it’s fun.”
“We have quickness, a lot of skill, and good hands,” said Mason. “We’re solid up front, and we have a solid defensive core. We also have good goaltending which helps.”
“We have a solid four lines that we can roll out,” said Mason. “Not every team can do that.”
Last year, Mason and the T-birds fell to Colchester in the semifinal game at the Highgate Arena. It was a heartbreaker, but it fueled a fire for the current season.
“I want people to know to be ready because we are coming. We want the championship more than ever,” said Mason. “The locker room is positive, and we need to keep that going, battle hard in games, and keep the momentum through playoffs.”
“We appreciate the people that come out and support us. When we feel the fans and the school behind us, it really helps.”
When asked about taking on the assistant captain role this year, Mason spoke candidly about what it means to him.
“I think it puts a little more on your shoulders. You’re representing your school, and people look up to you in the leadership role.”
His advice to younger players?
“Work hard every time you’re on the ice. You’re only a kid once. The older I get, the more I know I’m going to miss hanging out with the boys and being on the ice,” said Mason. “Work hard and have no regrets.”