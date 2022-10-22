SWANTON - MVU’s girl's soccer team hosted Blue Mountain for their final game of the regular season, earning a 7-1 senior night victory. The Thunderbirds’ offense was led by senior Ava Hubbard’s three-goal, four-point afternoon, and five of the seven seniors found their way onto the scoresheet by the end of play.
Thunderbirds Coach Roy Adams on his senior core: “They’re just a great group of girls, they’ve been together for four years and it shows. They’re definitely going to be missed, and they’ve accomplished a lot this season. We’re 12-2, we beat BFA once and took Milton to overtime. You’ll take that every season if you can do it, and we’re a very skilled team. Going forward into the playoffs, we’ll have to show that we can play the way we can, but we’re going to be hard to beat.”
1st Half:
Blue Mountain kept the game scoreless through the first ten minutes of play, but the match shifted in MVU’s favor after that point as Thunderbirds’ passing game took control of possession. Destinee Pigeon was first on the board at 22:44 of the first half after a smart chip pass from Hubbard gave her a close-quarters look at goal.
Minutes later Abby Wilcox made a left-to-right cross that connected with Abby Raleigh to extend the T-Birds lead. Pigeon and Hubbard then scored successive bardown goals to give MVU a healthy 4-0 cushion heading into the halftime break.
2nd Half:
Picking up right where they had left off, Hubbard finished off a cross from Sophia Lussier just over six minutes after play resumed. Sophomore Aleigha Wilson notched the sixth Thunderbirds goal at 28:16, and Hubbard capped off her senior night with a hat trick after a tidy bit of passing with Kasandra Reynolds.
Blue Mountain’s Gabby Houghton snapped Shannell Unwin’s bid at shut-out with a penalty shot goal to finish off the scoring for the night. Undeterred, Unwin swapped out her goalkeeping duties for a chance to score a goal in the final ten minutes. Unwin wouldn’t go on to score but did have a few close calls as the game came to a close.
Final: MVU 7, Blue Mountain 1
MVU Scorers: Destinee Pigeon (2G), Ava Hubbard (3G, 1A), Abby Wilcox (1A), Abby Raleigh (1G), Ella Maguire (1A), Sophia Lussier (1A), Aleigha Wilson (1G), Kasandra Reynolds (1A)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.