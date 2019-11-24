HAMILTON, N.Y. — Mark Howrigan grew up playing football in Franklin County, joining the St. Albans Steelers when he was a kid.
During those Steelers years, Howrigan developed a life-long love for the game of football.
Howrigan, a four-year varsity player for the Bobwhite football team, is now playing for Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
“I went to some recruiting camps and met one of the Hamilton coaches,” explained Howrigan. “Coach Murray talked with coaches from Hamilton, and got the ball rolling.”
Hamilton College, about the size of BFA St. Albans, was just right for Howrigan. He’s enjoyed the small classes, and he’s had a great time with the football team.
“We had a good year,” said Howrigan. “We beat some of our rival teams and competed in close games.
“Starting the year as a freshman, I wasn’t expecting much; I worked hard, and by the end of the year, I was contributing in games. It’s awesome to make that transition from high school to college.”
Howrigan even got to score a touchdown in week four of the season against defending conference champions, Trinity College.
“That was one of the most exciting times of my life!” said Howrigan with a smile.
“Football is a ‘next guy up’ game, and our team fit that this year,” said Howrigan. “I made my way from the fourth string to the first.”
At the beginning of the season, the team had four athletes in the tight end position. One of them, a senior leader on the team, suffered a season-ending injury, and Howrigan was the next guy in line.
“The guy who was injured was my mentor. Even after his injury he still helped me out, and we developed a good friendship.”
The team played nine games, going 4-5 on the season. The NESCAC conference doesn’t have playoffs; the team with the winningest record is awarded the conference championship. This year’s champion, Middlebury College, went undefeated.
“We were always striving for playoffs in high school,” said Howrigan. “But this format is kind of special in that every game has its own meaning.”
For Howrigan, who grew up in Fairfield, the transition to Hamilton was a step out of his comfort zone.
“When I came to Hamilton I knew no one. As a three-sport athlete in Franklin County, I knew a ton of kids,” explained Howrigan. “It was a big step, but playing football, I had 70 other guys who became my brothers on campus.”
Thankfully, his years at BFA prepared him well for the game-side of college.
“At BFA, we spent a lot of time developing discipline and focus. That discipline carried right over to Hamilton, both in football and in academics,” said Howrigan.
When asked about his time as a Bobwhite, Howrigan spoke gladly of those years.
“Each season was special in its own right. My senior year was special because it was my last,” said Howrigan. “I played with kids like Nate Laughlin and Cooper Cioffi who I’d played with forever. I’m so grateful for that opportunity.”
Before his years at BFA St. Albans, Howrigan played for the father-son coaching duo of Rob Cioffi and Chad Cioffi as a 7th and 8th grade Steeler.
“Coach Rob made me want to come to practice every day and play football. He made you care about the game of football, and he cared about all of his players,” said Howrigan.
“Every time I see him all the memories come back; it was awesome to have that experience. He laid the foundation of our program.”
Playing at the high school level, Howrigan enjoyed the relationships with his coaches.
“The BFA tradition is so special, and the coaching staff instills that in you as an athlete,” said Howrigan. “Many of them are also teachers, so you build a relationship with them in football and in the classroom. That’s something I valued and will remember for the rest of my life.”
Howrigan was a captain on his sports teams and part of the athletic council during his years as an upperclassman. Those roles put him in close contact with BFA athletic director, Dan Marlow.
“Mr. Marlow is the driving force behind everything that happens with athletics at BFA. He’s pulling everything together, and nothing would happen without his support.
“My relationship with Mr. Marlow was one of my best relationships at BFA.”
This year, Howrigan and his BFA teammate Nate Laughlin, are both playing college football. It’s the first time they’ve played on different teams.
“Nate is one of my best friends on and off the field,” said Howrigan. “We talk every day, and that all started in football.”
“With football, there can be individual stars, but they don’t shine unless all eleven guys are working together,” said Howrigan. “It really is a brotherhood because you have to rely on every single player and trust that they are going to do what they need to do.”
Like other former Franklin County athletes, Howrigan kept an eye on this year’s Bobwhite football team.
“Friday nights, if I wasn’t traveling, I would watch the BFA games on TV; I followed the team pretty closely.”
Howrigan had wise words for athletes playing on youth and high school teams.
“One of the most important things to remember is that it isn’t just about the game. Build relationships with players you play with and against, and with your coaches. Take advantage of everything they give you.
“Football can give so much both on and off the field. I have friendships that will last a lifetime because of this game, and I’m still building them today. I value those relationships I’ve built.”