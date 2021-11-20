On June 4, 2019, on a perfectly balmy day, I followed David Bennion up the creaky wooden steps of the bell tower at the Franklin United Methodist Church to get a first-hand look at the town’s vintage clock. Bennion stopped on his way up the stairs to listen to see if the clock was ticking, and sure enough, the steady beat greeted our ears.
When I was a child, my family lived in Paris, France, and I vividly recall visiting the Notre Dame cathedral. Old buildings and bell towers still interest me, and I was honored for the opportunity to visit the clock tower.
As we toured the church, Bennion explained that a sports-related tragedy had motivated the thoughtful gift of the tower clock to the town almost a century ago.
“Arthur and Ida Hendrick erected the clock in the tower as a memorial to their son Donald Robbie Hendrick who sacrificed his life in ‘proc night’ sports at the University of Vermont Nov. 20, 1920,” said Bennion. "He was 23 years old."
Donald grew up on the family farm on Gallup Road (then Line Road) in Franklin, attended Mt. Anthony Academy and Montpelier Seminary, returned to the farm to work and later returned to the academy to earn the credentials needed to attend UVM.
In his freshman year at UVM, Donald, the amateur boxing champion at Mt. Anthony, led the freshmen on Proc Night, competing in a supervised boxing match. Tragically, he fell off the mat during the match, hit his head, and died of a brain aneurysm the following morning.
Bennion learned in his research that Donald's parents chose to purchase a gift for the town with the life insurance money they received after their son’s death.
“Arthur and Ida didn't feel right spending the life insurance money on themselves," said Bennion, "so they bought the clock for the town.”
In June of 2021, the clock celebrated its 100th anniversary. Bennion is a big part of why the Hendrick's gift is still giving.
Bennion has spent years tending the clock and learning what he can about its inner workings. In his search, he uncovered a booklet at the Franklin Town Clerk's office that gave some of the details he needed.
"The booklet was dated 1921," said Bennion, "the year the clock was put in."
The book even included the transportation details, stating that the clock came to Sheldon Junction via the Central Vermont Railroad and was trucked to Franklin. The clock was then brought up to the tower in pieces and assembled.
When we reached the landing and Bennion opened the door to the clock room, the intricacy of the instrument took my breath away.
"Isn't it a beautiful piece of machinery?" Bennion said.
When Bennion and I walked into the small room that houses the timepiece, he explained that the walls of the room were built with boards from the shipping crates, and the dates and address can still be seen on some of them.
The clock is a fully manual, turn of the century masterpiece, and Bennion must wind it once a week; knowing I’d be coming to visit, he had partially wound it earlier in the week so I could observe the process as he completed the winding.
Two sets of cables run from the machine; one turns the clock, and one rings the bell. And you can imagine, 100 years ago, when only the wealthy owned pocket watches, how the community would have enjoyed hearing the clock chime the half hours.
This fall, as I wrote this article, thinking of the tragedy, the generous gift, and the two years that have passed since I spoke with David Bennion, I thought of the events the clock has chimed through since it came to rest in the tower--wars, births, deaths, and most recently, a pandemic–and of all the people that have benefited from a gift given from a tragedy at a boxing match.
Bennion feels the importance of that as well, and it motivates him to tend and treasure Franklin's ticking timepiece.
"The Hendricks gave the clock to the town with the understanding that the town would keep the clock running," said Bennion. "I consider it an honor to do this for the town and for the Hendricks."
