If you’ve been to a field this fall to watch a high school sporting event, you’ve probably seen a North West Access TV crew on the sideline. Messenger Sports caught up with North West Access Executive Director Paul Snyder to find out the who, what, and where of North West Access TV’s sports coverage this fall.
Q &A with Paul Snyder, Executive Director of North West Access TV
What games/schools will Northwest Access TV be covering this fall?
This fall we'll be covering varsity football for BFA and MVU and varsity soccer for BFA, MVU, Enosburg, and Richford. Also, any game played at the main field at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center will be streamed live thanks to an internet connection we purchased there last fall. If the staffing allows it, we'll also be recording a couple volleyball matches as well.
How can people watch the games Northwest Access TV covers this fall?
We have several options for people to watch games this fall. Typically we've streamed to Facebook but are also trying YouTube as well. We post recorded games on YouTube and Xfinity cable subscribers can watch the games on Ch. 1079.
What did the station take away from the COVID-19 seasons that has helped with this fall's coverage?
That's a funny question really because not much changed for us. For years we’ve been recording and streaming games in Franklin County. If anything, our experience streaming high school sports helped us develop a plan for public meetings and events the last year and a half. Many of our municipal and school boards benefited from our know-how regarding remote broadcasts. Additionally, we were able to set up or improve streaming options for places we hadn't before like the soccer fields at MVU or Highgate Arena.
What has been the response of the broadcast team as they've been covering games with fans, like the two BFA St. Albans vs. MVU soccer games at Collins Perley?
Our crews spoke very highly of the atmosphere this past weekend. While we enjoyed the viewership numbers last season, we couldn't wait to have fans back. To have the student section back and to hear the cheers throughout the high and lows of play takes our broadcast to a whole new level unlike last season when capacity was limited. And not to rush fall sports but we have a special place in our heart for winter sports. To have fans back in the stands this winter for the rinks and courts will really add something special to our broadcasts.
When it comes to passion for high school athletics, what are three things that drive Northwest Access TV to continue to provide coverage of Franklin County team?
Can I give the cliche answer of Community, Community, Community? Covering local sports has been done by this station for a long time and we've seen over the years how much the community not only relies on it but loves it. Whether it's watching the replays on Ch. 1079 or grandma and grandpa watching the live coverage from Florida, we have reached so many and kept thousands more connected with the athletic play in Franklin County. It's always fun to see in the comments during live games, the "good luck" & "way to go" messages from alumni all over the country. Very few communities in Vermont get to experience this type of sports coverage, and I'm unbelievably proud of the work our staff does to make it happen season after season. We're only getting better at it with each season and hope to be broadcasting games for many years to come to the Franklin County community.
As a community access station, how can others get involved in your sports coverage?
We're always looking for volunteers to help with productions. One element that improves our broadcasts is play by play announcers. We've been very fortunate to have a group of dedicated volunteers throughout the winter season but we lack that a bit when it comes to sports in the fall and spring. If you're a family member or someone who just loves sports, please reach out to us for volunteer opportunities.
And as a non-profit, sports underwriting has been great for generating additional funding. Our seasonal sponsors have helped us improve not only our infrastructure but equipment and streaming capabilities as well. The amount of air time your organization or company gets for the price we're asking for, you can't beat it. And best of all, it goes right back into helping your local athletes by giving us the tools to broadcast and record more games for the community. If any business owner is interested in sponsoring our coverage, just reach out to Paul Snyder at Northwest Access TV at 802-782-8676.
