Friday morning, August 6 at 8:50 AM EST, Montgomery native, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, will race in the women's 1500m at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The race can be found on Peacock, www.NBCOlympics.com, or the direct live stream.
Purrier St. Pierre earned a trip to the Olympic final after racing on Wednesday, August 4. Purrier made it in with a time of 4:01 in the fast-paced, first heat of the day; five women in the first heat finished in under four minutes, while all runners in the second head remained above four minutes, allowing Purrier St. Pierre to qualify on time rather than on placement.
Expect some stiff competition on the track in the final from world-leading runners Faith Kipyeagon of Kenya, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, and Laura Muir of Great Britain.
