The BFA Alpine team enjoyed a fantastic week of training and racing at Essex Carnival on Wednesday, Feb. 15. This year, the format followed a packed day with both a single-run Giant Slalom race taking place in the morning and a two-run Slalom race in the afternoon.
We arrived to a gloomy, and even rainy at times, Smuggler's Notch ready for the long day. However, the sun popped out as the GS run approached, and the temperature started rising.
This time we ran from the top of Snakebite, down the steep pitch, and all the way down to the base of the mountain. It's an incredibly demanding course with some tremendous forces at play, which makes for quite a challenging run. However, with the presence of the sun, spirits were high.
Molly Mackenzie and Maya Frost put in some solid times, placing 50th, 43rd out of a starting field of 74 racers. I got thrown around a bit more than I would have liked, but placing 25th out of a starting field of 75 racers is nothing to complain about. After the GS, we waited for the course to be torn down and for the Slalom to be set.
We didn't have to wait long before we were back on the hill inspecting the SL course. In ski racing, there is a designated time before each run where racers get to sideslip the course at a slow speed in order to get a feel for how it will run. If you are absolutely perfect, you can memorize every gate (which is usually around 40 gates) and then ski the course in your head before your run. This ensures that when you are actually racing, you already have an idea of the fastest way to ski the course. Personally, I can't say I memorize every gate in Slalom. I focus on memorizing the tricky parts of the course.
As the race got underway, the sun beat down on the course creating a surface known as corn snow. This soft snow is fun to freeski in, but many of us prefer a hard icy surface when we have our stiff race skis on. Personally, I love the harder surfaces because of how reactive my race skis feel on it.
Despite the interesting conditions, Molly MacKenzie came in 26th out of a field of 75 girls. Unfortunately, this course got the better of Maya Frost, who, after a great first run, failed to score in the second run due to a disqualification. I did my best in the tricky conditions to place 16th out of a field of 70 boys. As the sun sunk below the mountains, the long action-packed race day came to an end well after the main lifts shut down.
Finally, our fellow skiers from Rice must not be ignored. It was so cool to see Rice skiers excel at these two races. Kevin McNeil scored double top 10s placing 10th place in both the GS and the Slalom. Taylor Moulton and Tela Haskel placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the GS, and Taylor continued the momentum with a ninth-place finish in the Slalom.
To top it all off, Blythe Fitch O'Leary, who races as an independent with Rice, came out on top to take the win of the Slalom. All and all, while some hoped for better results, it was great to see skiers lay down some smoking runs. Most importantly, it was an amazingly fun day, and for once, we were not freezing in our skinsuits, and we were able to soak up some much-welcomed sunshine.
