Logan Hughes leads Comets' offense with playoffs around the corner
The D1 Comets lax team (7-2) celebrated senior night in style on Thursday, complete with an enthusiastic student section.
The team is deserving of the accolades as they prepare to finish out the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. In seven of their nine games, they've tallied double-digit goals against.
Opponents will have to contend with a crafty, confident group, including multi-sport athletes Loghan Hughes and Sophie Zemianek whose grit and determination are hard to match.
Over the season, the Comets have allowed 63 goals in 9 games, scoring 117 (as of May 20). Their losses came in the first two games of the season to Essex (6-4) and Rutland (7-2).
The Comets play their final regular-season home game Monday against Rice at 4:30.
BFA Fairfax lax to play program's first varsity playoff season
The D3 BFA Fairfax Bullets' lacrosse team (4-6) got off to a hot start, winning the first two games of their inaugural varsity season. They've played a schedule split relatively evenly between D2 and 3 teams. Montpelier, who has played half the games and mostly against D3 opponents, is the only team ahead of the Bullets in D3.
Fairfax seniors, many who've been with the program since its early years, include stand-out players like Derrick Sloan, who's well known for his ability to win face offs. Adam Degree and Cayden Getty, veterans of the program, are excellent leaders on and off the field.
This group has a team-first mentality, and whether they've been on the winning or losing end, the heads are high, and the effort is outstanding. It's going to be fun to see what these guys do in the playoffs!
Bobwhite lax blends a mix of seasoned veterans and new talent
The Bobwhite lax team (2-7) has had their share of struggles this year, but this group is high-effort and has made some steady gains this season.
There's no question this team knows how to compete. Matt Merrill, Sean Beauregard, Michel Telfer, Ethan Audy, Deagan Rathburn, Ezra Lanfear, Daniel Rafferty, and Gavin Fraites were all members of the 2020-2021 D1 hockey title team; several of them were also part of the 2019-2020 title.
Every season brings its set of challenges to overcome, and we'll be watching to see what these guys do in the postseason.
The Bobwhites will host D1 leader CVU on Wednesday at 6 pm; on Friday, May 28, they'll play their senior game under the lights at 7 pm against BHS.
