The BFA Fairfax lacrosse team closed out the last regular season game of their first varsity season on Friday with a 12-11 win over Montpelier.
Fairfax goals: Kolton Gillian 4G, Adam Degree 3G 1A, Bryce Fontaine 2G 3A, Jonah Czeck 2G 1A, Derrick Sloan 1G 1A
Fairfax goalie Saves – Max Mills 17
Thank you, Ronda Degree, for the beautiful game photos!
