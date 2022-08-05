Last weekend, I told you I’d let you know how we cooled off after our hike of North and South Percy Peak in the Nash Stream Forest Natural Area in Stark, NH. When I planned the hike for my husband Adam and I, we knew the day would be a warm one with temperatures soaring into the mid-80s. Armed with that information, I did the only logical thing; I found us a swimming hole!
I’m not going to try to sound like I knew exactly where we were going. I actually had no idea what was in the area, but a quick Google search pulled up Pond Brook Falls. The falls were touted as one of the most remote and beautiful falls in New Hampshire.
If you can find the trail, you can enjoy the benefits! After the dusty road walk to the car, Adam and I were both ready to cool off. We punched the coordinates to the falls trailhead into the GPS and headed deeper into the Nash Stream Forest.
The GPS brought us to a sandy pull off, where we traded sweaty hiking clothes for bathing suits and began hunting for the trailhead. Our first attempt brought us down a logging road with a closed gate. Adam, being the logical thinker he is, noted we were on the opposite side of the road from the sound of running water (that information would have been helpful earlier.) So we back tracked and hunted around the parking lot.
I found a lightly worn path through the long grass, and, thankfully, a sign nailed to a tree about ten feet above me. Hope restored, we headed into the woods, the sound of running water drawing us toward our destination.
Do you have a bucket list items that isn’t really difficult to fulfill, but you just haven’t put together the right circumstances to complete it? Well, when we stepped out onto the long, smooth granite slabs above Pond Brook Falls, I knew I was going to check one of those little bucket list items off my to-do list.
Iconic New Hampshire waterfalls, for me, are the ones that have a long stretch of smooth, almost fondant-like granite. Water fans out over the granite, and at points, gets pushed through little water slides formed by eons of flowing water. From there, the water usually fans out again, eventually cascading into a deep, inviting pool.
We’ve visited several places like this in New Hampshire, but every time it’s been too cold to swim (like winter cold) or there’s been no swimming allowed.
Today was the day! The sun was brilliant, the breeze was balmy, and the crystal clear water of Pond Brook was racing down the granite slabs in a wide, sparkling fan of water. I was going to lie down in that shallow wonderful-ness and let the cool, sweet water wash over me.
We’ll save the best for last. Before I fulfilled that desire, Adam and I explored the surrounding area. The upper pools were clear and inviting, and the lower pool was dark and deep. After a swim in both, I went back up to the granite slabs and stretched out in the half inch of water rushing toward the pool below.
I’m not going to say it was exactly a spiritual experience, but it was a joyful one! I could feel the warm sun on my face and the deliciously cool water running beside my ears and down over my back and legs. The sound of the brook as it babbled around me was delightful–this playful splashing of bubbles and ripples. Everything was sunshine, warmth, and running water. And we had the place to ourselves. That’s about as good as it gets on a hot summer day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.