Weather Alert

...Gusty showers will move south over Lake Champlain through 1 pm... At 1154 AM EDT, cold front with gusty showers were located near Charlotte, VT moving south at 35 mph. Winds will shift to the north with gusts 35 to 40 mph along and behind the cold front. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh, Middlebury, Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Vergennes, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Moriah, Willsboro, Crown Point, Westport, Elizabethtown, Salisbury, Colchester, Essex Junction Village and Georgia. If you are on or near Lake Champlain prepare for a wind shift and gusty winds through early afternoon.