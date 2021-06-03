BFA Fairfax lax kicked off the program's first varsity season this spring after Covid delayed the process in 2020. The team made history once again on Wednesday evening, winning the first playoff game, and earning the opportunity to play Montpelier in the D3 semifinal on Monday.
Thank you Ronda Degree for the beautiful gallery of photos from the game!
