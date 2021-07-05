Horses and riders lit up the night on Friday, as the Green Mountain Barrel Racing Association hosted a glow in the dark race at the Champlain Valley Expo. Before the lights, Cassidy Superneau and her horse Honor finished 3rd in the Open 1D and 2nd in the Middle 1D. On Saturday, they ran the fastest time of the day with a 16.4, winning the Open 1D.
Paige Superneau and Millie took third in the Open 1D and second in the Youth 1D on Saturday; on Friday, the pair ran a 16.5, earning 2nd in the Open 1D and first in Youth.
Cassidy, what has helped you gain the skill you have with horses? "If you grow up around people who know what they're doing and are good at it, you're going to learn a lot. It helps to ask a lot of questions; luckily we've had lots of friends and family who are eager to help us and have been amazing supporters."
Do you ride different horses or focus on one horse? "Every horse is different, and you learn something from every horse you ride. Sometimes the most difficult horses teach you the most. Once you figure out how to work with a horse, that will help you with other horses. They all have their own little quirks, and you have to learn how to communicate with them and praise them when they do what you ask."
What's one piece of advice that's stuck with you? "My dad used to tell us, 'If you're not scared, you're probably not going fast enough.' He's right. There've been times I've been running into the arena, and I've thought, 'We're going really fast; I don't know if we're going to make the turn,’ but when we turn it, I know it's going to be good."
Let's talk about hitting barrels: "In many ways, you're not trying hard enough if you're not ever hitting barrels. We're trying to go around them as close as we can, and as fast as we can. A lot can go wrong when you're striving for perfection. I try not to get down on myself; I usually just blow it off and hope the next one will be better.
"The horses know their job; when they come through that chute, they're ready. Even if I knock a barrel, I pet my horse anyway. They don't know they hit a barrel; they know they went out and did their job. They don't know if they won or came in last place. We want them to know they did a good job, no matter what!"
Reps matter! "There's a lot of repetition in training. Let's take barrels; if Honor kept hitting a barrel, I'd work on keeping his shoulders up, keeping him in my hands, and looking at me. I'd do figure 8's and counter-arcs, not just barrels. They can sour to something too much if you keep doing it too often. There's so much that goes into riding and training, and I'm learning about training all the time."
