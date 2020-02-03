RICHFORD — The Falcons (3-11) hosted the Enosburg Hornets (8-6) on Monday evening, and although Richford took the 43-34 loss, they didn’t go down without a fight.
The Hornets held a steady lead in the first half, going up 16-5 in the first quarter, but the Falcons continued to battle, adding 12 points in the second quarter and holding their in-county opponents to eight points.
In the final moments of the second quarter, the Falcons went on a scoring run.
Nick Joyal’s steal resulted in a breakaway layup, Nicholas Carswell drained a three, and Jacob Clawson hit two field goals, bringing the Falcons within striking distance.
The teams left for the halftime break, Enosburg holding the 24-17 lead.
The Hornets quickly tallied five points, jumping to a 29-19 lead within the first two minutes of the third.
Joyal took off with his second breakaway layup for the Falcons, narrowing the score to 29-21.
A second steal and a basket slimmed the Hornet lead to five; the teams traded hoops as the third quarter ticked to a close; the Hornets left the third with a 34-29 lead.
Jacob Clawson ran through traffic to put the Falcons two points closer in the fourth quarter, 31-34, but Tommy Benoit drained a three for Enosburg, extending the Hornet lead to six.
Joyal’s three-pointer brought the Falcons back to a three-point deficit, but the Hornet offense responded, adding a basket and bringing the score to 39-34 with under a minute remaining.
Fans from both teams were on the edge of their seats as the final seconds ran out, but it was Enosburg prevailed, earning the 43 — 34 win over the resilient Falcons.
“Playing teams a second time around has definitely shown our growth,” said Richford coach Cayden Theberge.
“The last few games have been two or three-point games. We’re not quite finishing, but we’ve come a long way.
“We can’t run with teams, and we can’t go nine or ten guys deep either. We need to play to our pace, slow the ball down, and look for our opportunities. We’re typically a pretty good shooting team.”
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette complimented the Falcons on their discipline.
“They went to that hand-off offense, and it gave them better possessions,” said Lovelette. “If you’re not making shots, their zone is tough.
“I got some guys off the bench who had some good minutes when it counted the most. I”m really happy with that,” said Lovelette.
Devyn Gleason led the Hornets with 12 points, and Aiden Kelly had 10. Nick Joyal led the Falcons with 11; Francesco Chirico had 9 points.