ENOSBURG — The Ensoburg girls’ varsity soccer team hosted Richford for a classic in-county, senior game match up on Wednesday afternoon.
Enosburg, who is graduating eight this season, gave the athletes and parents time to take photos on the field and enjoy a moment of celebration in the warm October sunshine.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors, and they all played well today,” said Enosburg head coach Jason Hart. “I was really impressed with Maddy St. Onge today on the wing.”
“She worked hard to get on the end of balls and hit a bunch of quality through balls and crosses,” said Hart. “Her work winning the ball on the flank and getting it back across, was really important for us today.”
Hayley Wilson, one of the Hornet seniors, scored the first goal at 15:06 on an assist from Erin Diette. Ten minutes later Lacie Reed, another senior, scored the next Hornet goal on an assist from Michaela Chase.
Wilson scored her second goal at 44 minutes assisted by Madison St. Onge. Erin Diette tacked on another goal with 47 minutes played, and Michaela Chase added a goal of her own, also assisted by Madison St. Onge.
The Richford offense got shots on goal on Wednesday, but Enosbrug goalkeeper Zoe McGee worked to make ten saves.
“I was impressed with Richford’s toughness today,” said Hart. “In the beginning of the game they were beating us to the 50/50 balls.”
Richford keeper Austin Archambault 19 saves for the Rockets.
“Austin is a stud. Every time we’ve seen her, she’s been great,” said Hart. “She made some big time saves today.”
Richford coaches Katja Lingmaid and Abby Coon each shared their thoughts on the game.
“We played better this game against Enosburg than we did earlier in the season,” said Lingmaid. “Overall we stepped up and we were very aggressive.”
“We have a lot of new players and girls who aren’t used to this level of play,” said Coon, “and I think we did really well today.”
When the game was over, Enosburg senior Gabby Caforia, the last of four athletes in her family to play for the Hornets, smiled as she spoke of her soccer season.
“It doesn’t feel real; it feels like it shouldn’t be over yet,” said Caforia. “I hope we continue to grow as a team and play as a team as we get ready for playoffs. And I hope we finish out the season strong.”
Laurel Howell, another of Enosburg’s seniors, is hoping for another home game.
“I think I’d be more sad today if I wasn’t pretty sure we were going to get a home play off game,” said Howell. “It’s an emotional thing, definitely.”
“I really like our team this year,” said Howell. “We’re on a seven game winning streak. We’re working really well as a team this year, and it’s my favorite year of soccer.”