RICHFORD - Aske Greve notched the first points in the Richford Falcons' home game against the Enosburg Hornets on Tuesday, Dec. 21, draining a deep three on the first possession. The Hornets went on to win the intense, in-county battle 48-42, but it wasn't easy.
Falcons guard Carter Blaney worked an early steal, which resulted in another three for Greve. Midway through the first quarter, the Falcons held a 6-3 lead, and the holiday-themed student section roared with approval.
Blaney's three instigated a Hornet timeout, as the Falcons took an 8 point lead in the quarter's final minutes. However, the Hornets gained momentum as Shea Howrigan notched a three in the final seconds, and a late basket brought Enosburg within four points.
Silas Kane broke through Richford defenders early in the second quarter to score for Enosburg; a second Hornet layup followed his effort, and Enosburg took the lead for the first time in the game. Nat Robtoy drew a charge, and the Hornets hit another perimeter shot to extend their lead to seven.
A beautiful dish from Jerrick Jacobs to Jacob Clawson brought the Falcons within two later in the frame, but Enosburg answered, taking the 23-21 lead at the half.
Will Steinhour tied the score in the first minute of the third quarter, but Robtoy answered to push the Hornets back on top. Amid the battle, Greve, who wowed the Richford crowd in the home opener, slammed a two-hand dunk, soaring over two Enosburg defenders.
The Falcons made four unanswered trips down the court to tie the game as the third quarter waned. Jacob Clawson's hoop gave the Falcons the lead, bringing the student section to their feet with ten seconds left in the quarter.
The final eight minutes promised to be good ones. Greve got things started with a beautiful hook shot, Jacob Clawson drew a charge, and the Richford faithful were flying high.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette called a timeout to regroup as the Falcons continued to control the momentum.
Gavin Combs came out of the timeout ready to produce, quickly drawing a foul and completing the And-1 to bring Enosburg within a point of the Falcons. Seconds later, his charge returned possession to the Hornets, and Gleason's layup gave Enosburg the lead. The teams traded the lead several times, but the Hornets secured the win late in the quarter.
Lovelette, who's watched the Falcons this season, wasn't surprised by the intensity of the contest.
"I knew that they had a talented group, and when you add athletic ability with height, that makes things tough," said Lovelette. "They have a really good group of young players, and the future is definitely bright for them."
Richford and Enosburg have been longtime rivals, and Tuesday's game was a good example of how much fun those contests can be.
"I told the kids, we have to be prepared. You never know what can happen in these games," said Lovelette. "Everyone is playing this like it's the biggest game."
Falcons coach Brandon Fuller, a graduate of Richford High School, knows the challenges a D4 school faces in the regular season, often playing teams like Enosburg, who are one or two divisions above them.
"It was a hard-fought game, and you never know what's going to happen when we play Enosburg. We fought hard right to the end, and I'm super proud of the boys for not giving up. Enosburg went on an 8-0 run against us, and we came back and took the lead. Seeing that from a young group of boys is nice, for sure," said Fuller.
"We've got some tough games ahead of us, but then we'll be back in our division, and I think playing these teams will help us out in the long run."
Enosburg high scorers: Devyn Gleason 12, and Gavin Combs 10.
Richford high scorers: Will Steinhour 11, Aske Greve 10 and Carter Blaney 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.