ENOSBURG - A walk-off single by Danny Antillon propelled the Enosburg Hornets to a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Thursday, May 4.
Enosburg coach Rodney Burns was pleased with the team's composure in the tight contest.
"We have a very young team, and they never gave up in a back-and-forth game," said Burns.
"We had two or three clutch hits with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Danny with the walk-off. I was impressed."
The game was tied at five with the Hornets batting in the bottom of the seventh when Antillon singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring the go-ahead run and emptying the Enosburg dugout as the team raced out to celebrate.
Antillon, who also had two beautiful catches in center and a two-run homer, spoke of the walk-off hit.
"The walk-off was great, but I'm even happier with Fletcher and Kyle and Grady, who did what they needed to do--get on base," said Antillon. "I'm looking forward to where we take this moving forward in the season."
Milton got on the board in the first inning when Hunter McClellan singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Antillon answered McClellan's run, hitting a two-run home run to give the Hornets the lead in the bottom of the first. Peter Stiebris crossed the plate to give Enosburg a 3-1 lead.
Milton tied the game, 3-3, in the fourth inning, but the Hornets regained the lead as Noah Keelty scored on a Yellow Jacket error.
In the top of the fifth, Milton's Evan Gorton scored on an error to send the teams tied into the bottom of the inning.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Yellow Jackets took the lead in the top of the seventh as McClellan's single plated Gorton.
Grady Gervais came in in relief for Peter Stiebris, getting the final two outs of the inning.
The Hornets came out with hot bats in the bottom of the seventh; Kyle Ovitt walked, and Fletcher Bentley singled to give Enosburg much-needed baserunners. Gervais drove in the tying run with a two-out single, and Antillon sealed the victory with the walk-off.
Gervais, who took the win for Enosburg, threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing no runs and no hits, striking out one.
Carter Abell took the loss for Milton, going six and two-thirds innings, allowing ten hits and six runs while striking out six and walking one.
Peter Stiebris started the game for Enosburg, allowing five runs on nine hits over six and a third innings and striking out nine.
Burns spoke of his two pitchers: "Peter pitched a great game, and Grady displayed a lot of maturity for a freshman."
Stiebris spoke of his mindset as he got deeper into the game: "I decided to start painting more corners because they were starting to hit me a little bit, and then Grady came in in relief, which was really nice."
Gervais was focused on the game's final out when he took the mound.
"I had the mindset that we were down, our Ace just came out, and I even though I'm a freshman, I wanted them to see we still got this. We got the strikeout, Kyle had a nice play at second, and our bats came to life; we never lost our energy."
Antillon, Gervais, and Stiebris each had multiple hits for the Hornets. Antillon led the Hornets' offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Burns complimented Antillon on his outstanding day on the ball field.
"Danny hit the ball hard today. He squared things up and came to play. He also had a great catch in centerfield, which kept the score where it needed to be. He was definitely our MVP today."
Gorton led Milton going 3-for-4, and McClellan was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The Hornets host Middlebury on Saturday at 3 p.m.
