ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team earned a 7-6 walk off win over the Mt. Abraham Eagles on Thursday, May 25.
Offensively for Enosburg: Keegan Cousineau had two hits and an RBI. Luke Burns singled in the bottom of the seventh driving in two runs to tie the game. Kyle Ovitt's walk off single scored Keegan Cousineau.
Winning pitcher: Grady Gervais pitched seven innings, allowing six hits, walking three, and striking out seven.
Offensively for Mt. Abe: C. Hill hit a grand slam in the third inning to put Mt. Abe up 5-1. C. Russell had two hits
Losing pitcher: C. Densocke
