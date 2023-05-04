ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets softball team on Thursday, May 5, earning a decisive 9-1 victory.
Makenna Lovette was in the circle for the Hornets, holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless with a strikeout and help from her defense in the first inning. Cami Benoit came up with an out on a throw from first to third, and Gabby Spaulding with a great catch in center to end the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Benoit stole home on a passed ball for the game's first run.
Neither team scored in the second, but the Hornets tacked on three runs in the bottom of the third as Benoit beat the throw to reach first. Rory Schreindorfer scored Benoit with a triple and scored on an error. Lilly Robtoy was the last Hornet to cross the plate, hitting a single and scoring on a passed ball. Enosburg held a 4-0 lead after three innings.
The Hornets struck again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs thanks to a speedy Robtoy who beat the throw to first. Spaulding scored Robtoy on a grounder, and Goodhue scored two on a single. Addie Longe picked up an RBI as her grounder scored Goodhue. Cassidy Blaney hit a two-out single on a full count; Benoit reached first to plate Blaney for Enosburg's final run.
The Hornets held a 9-0 lead through the sixth, but Milton broke up the shoutout in the top of the sixth, scoring one run.
Makenna Lovelette earned the win for the Hornets, throwing seven innings and allowing three hits, one run, one walk, and striking out four.
Milton's Grace Williams took the loss for the Yellow Jackets, throwing six innings and allowing eight hits, eight strikeouts, nine runs, and five walks.
