The Enosburg Hornets baseball team earned a 14-10 road win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Thursday, April 5.
Winning pitcher: Shea Howrigan in relief for Brandon Parent. Shea started the third allowing 6 hits, 5 BB’s, and 7 K’s.
Offensively for Enosburg: Shea Howrigan went 3 for 4 with a solo HR in the top of seventh. Wyatt Boyce added 2 hits driving in 2 runs. Foster Hutchins had a double. Brandon Parent led off the game with a double. David Antillon also had 2 hits.
Losing Pitcher: McClellan 4.1 IP, 5 hits, 5 BB’s, and 6 K’s
Offensively for Milton: Brault had 3 hits, Burke had 2 hits including a double and 2 RBI’s. Gorton added a hit driving in a run.
Records: Enosburg 6-1 and Milton 5-2
