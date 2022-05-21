The Enosburg Hornets softball team earned a 15-0 win over the visiting Milton Yellow Jackets on Friday, May 20.
In the bottom of the first, Enosburg scored 7 runs with 4 hits, 3 walks and a hit by pitch.
Enosburg multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-2, 2 run, RBI; Emma Keelty: 2-3, 2 run, RBI, and Erica Goodhue:2-3, 2 run, 2b, 3 RBI
Losing pitcher: Milton's Emma Philbrook - 4 innings, 11 hits, 15 runs
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins - 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.