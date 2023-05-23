A staggering offensive performance on Tuesday, May 23 gave the Enosburg Hornets softball team a commanding victory on their senior day. Their mix of great defense, pitching, and offense gave them a 20-1 win over the Vergennes Commodores.
Kenna Lovelette started on the mound for the Hornets, shutting down the Commodore offense through all five innings, only allowing one run and racking up nine strikeouts. The entire lineup for the Hornets got involved, hitting singles, doubles, and triples to bring runners in continuously. The Hornets' only senior Gabby Spaulding had a great senior day, going 3 for 4 with a triple, double, and single in her four at-bats.
Hornets' head coach Randy Wells spoke of the win: "We went through a mid-season struggle with the bats, but today was a really good performance. We're starting to swing the bats really well."
Center fielder Gabby Spaulding spoke of her senior year: "I started to build my out fielding skills last year, as I had never played there before, and I think this year its really all coming together."
She also liked what she was seeing from her teammates: "I think today we did very well offensively. We've been in a slump, and today we worked through that."
Notable Hornets' performances: Kenna Lovelette threw five innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits. Gabby Spaulding led the Hornets' offense with a a triple, a double, and a single, and Lily Robtoy had a triple and a single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.