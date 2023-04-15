The Enosburg Hornets softball team took down game one of their season as a 14-6 win over the U-32 Raiders on Saturday, April 15. Great offense throughout the entire lineup gave the Hornets the edge. The Hornets are now 1-0, and will be looking to keep their momentum going.
A few defensive errors and a capitalizing offense put the Raiders up two runs at the start. This lead was short-lived, as the Hornets responded with two runs of their own. Rory Schreindorfer smacked a triple deep into the outfield and McKenna Lovelette slammed her first of two home runs, tying the game at two.
Through the next five innings, Erica Goodhue and Gabbi Spaulding couldn’t be stopped, racking up three hits each. With their effort and the entire lineup staying consistent, the Hornet offense piled on twelve more runs, giving themselves a comfortable lead to close out the game.
Hornets’ coach Randy Wells spoke of the team’s effort: "We didn't play a perfect game, but we kept battling, and that's what I like with this group right here."
Pitcher McKenna Lovelette spoke of her team's performance: "I think at the beginning of the game we were a little nervous, and it got the best of us; after that, we made pretty much every play that needed to be made."
Lily Robtoy responded to a question about what her team would be focusing on as the season began.
"I think we need to focus on making the team plays,” said Robtoy. “The little things count this year."
Hornet highlights: McKenna Lovelette had two home runs and threw a complete seven innings, striking out six and allowing no walks. Erica Goodhue had one double and two singles, and Gabbi Spaulding had one double and two singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.