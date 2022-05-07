The Enosburg Hornets earned a 7-3 road win over the Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, May 7.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Parent 7IP, 3 hits, 7 K’s, and 0 walks
Offensively for Enosburg: Brandon Parent went 2-4 with a double. Shea Howrigan doubled driving in a run. Landon Blake also went 2-4 with a double. Wyatt Boyce and Levi Webb each added a hit.
Offensively for Middlebury: Disoizea had a double with RBI. Paquette and Whitney each had a hit.
Record: Enosburg 7-1
