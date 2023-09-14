SWANTON - Landon Paulson's breakaway goal sealed the 4-3 overtime win for the Enosburg Hornets boys' soccer team in a well-played in-county contest with the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Enosburg jumped to a 2-0 lead in the game's first half, but MVU answered with a much-needed goal in the first two minutes of the second to cut the deficit in half. The Thunderbirds tied the game on a penalty kick moments later, leveling the playing field.
The Hornets didn't wait long to capitalize on a scoring opportunity, sending a ball past MVU 's keeper on a point-blank shot eight minutes into the second half.
In goal for MVU, Ryan Taylor made a spectacular save, deflecting the ball, diving to save the rebound, and denying Enosburg an insurance goal midway through the frame.
With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Gage Rembert, who'd scored earlier in the game, beat the goalie on the next play, slamming the tying goal into the net and sending the game into overtime.
Landon Paulson took off on a breakaway, scoring for Enosburg less than two minutes into overtime to secure the win.
Paulson thanked teammate Micheal Murphy for his role in the winning goal.
"I have to give credit to Michael, who gave me the ball over the top," said Paulson. "It was a team effort all the way."
Paulson also spoke of final varsity season in Enosburg: "I'm looking forward to all the games and hanging out with the guys. The senior year came too quickly, and I need to enjoy it now."
Hornets' coach Randy Swainbank praised Paulson's determination on the field and the team's scoring.
"Landon is a great attacking player; it was nice today to get some goals scored and some confidence in the finishing end of things," said Swainbank. "It was a well-played game with two decent Franklin County teams going at it."
MVU coach Chris Conti spoke of the Thunderbirds' effort on the field.
"The effort was incredible; we played a lot better in the second half, and I knew something was going to happen," said Conti.
"Gage just exploded, more or less. We moved some people around, including Leo Estrada. We pushed Gage to the outside, and things worked. This team has great chemistry; they're a tight group, and they work hard every day."
Goals: Landon Paulson had three goals for Enosburg; Isaac Peloubet scored one. Gage Rembert scored two goals for MVU, and Ricardo Perez scored one.
