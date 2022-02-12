ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets and the MVU Thunderbirds faced off for the third time this winter on Saturday, Feb. 12, the Hornets earning the 60-26 win.
Enosburg's Devyn Gleason, who led all scorers with a game-high 23 points, spoke of the victory.
"Our goal for this game was to get over 40 points and to keep them under 30, and we did that," said Gleason. "I started off hot, and we played good defense and just played really well all around."
Enosburg jumped to a 4-0 lead in the early minutes of the first quarter. MVU's Ian Digby put the Thunderbirds on the board at the five-minute mark with a jump shot from just inside the arc.
Maliki Unwin-Jackson brought the Thunderbirds within two on a breakaway layup, but a three from Gleason extended the Hornets' lead once again.
Brady Creller got a wide-open look from outside the arc, bringing MVU within a point of Enosburg with three minutes remaining in the quarter. Shea Howrigan nabbed a wayward T-birds pass and scored on a breakaway layup to put the Hornets up 11-8 at the end of the first.
Gavin Combs chipped in Enosburg's first bucket of the second quarter, and Gleason scored the second after instigating a turnover.
Creller found Ray Fournier under the hoop for MVU's first basket in the frame. Shortly after, Gleason drained a three from the far left corner, earning a cheer from friends and family in the bleachers.
Combs scored on the next possession, and the Hornets gained a ten-point advantage in the early minutes of the second. Gleason got another wide-open look, draining a second three in the quarter and his third of the game.
A charge call returned the ball to the Hornets, and Ethan Hogaboom scored his first bucket of the game on the possession.
Connor Neilson's deep three late in the second gave the T-birds a boost, but the Hornets left the half with a 28-15 lead.
Hayzen Luneau scored the first bucket of the third, but Blair Archambault found Combs in traffic for the answering shot. The Hornets patiently passed the ball to get Gleason an open look, which he took advantage of for his fourth three of the game.
Ray Fournier chipped away at the Hornets' lead from the free-throw line, scoring four of the Thunderbirds' six points in the quarter from the charity stripe.
Danny Antillon extended Enosburg's lead on a breakaway layup with under a minute left in the third, and Gleason scored, driving through a sea of blue to give the Hornets a 38-21 lead after three.
Antillon and Howrigan each hit deep threes for Enosburg early in the fourth as the Hornets went to work from the perimeter.
Antillon struck again with a deep shot from behind the arc, putting the Hornets over fifty. In the last two minutes, Ayden Dash and Landon Blake drove through Thunderbird defenders as the Hornets rolled to a 34 point victory.
Danny Antillon, who scored 9 points in the second half, spoke of his team's help in the final quarter.
"(My shot) isn't always there, but my team does a great job to find me when it is," said Antillon, "We went on a long stretch without a game, so it's good to come out here and get a big win like this."
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette was glad to see his Hornets perform so well in the eleventh game of the season.
"I'm super excited about today," said Lvoelette. "This game was our 'steak in the ground,' and it's how we want to perform the rest of the way."
The Hornets took a 25-point loss to North Country in the last contest, and the coaching staff went to work.
"We revamped our offense and added a bunch of new stuff, and that brings excitement," said Lovelette. "I told them that if they gave me everything on the defensive end, I'd give them more freedoms on the offensive end to be creative."
Lovelette felt the team rose to the occasion: "Devyn thrives in that environment, and we were making a point to be quicker--get fast-break baskets, which are a lot easier. It was a fun game, and it was good to see them getting back at it and heading toward that ultimate goal."
Enosburg high scorers: Devyn Gleason had 23 points, and Danny Antillon had 9.
MVU high scorers: Ray Fournier and Hayzen Luneau each had 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.