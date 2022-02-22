ENOSBURG - The No. 2 Hornets hosted the No. 15 Montpelier Solons in the first round of the D2 girls' basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 22, earning a 73-42 win that saw three Hornets score in the double digits.
Early in the first, the teams traded baskets, the Solons keeping pace with the quick-tempo of the Hornets. Allison Bowen found Lilly Robtoy, who hit a scoop shot to give the Hornets a five-point lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Alexis Kittell, who'd been shooting well from the free-throw line, got an And-1 late, and Erica Goodhue hit a layup, regaining what the Hornets lost on a brief Solon run.
Emily Adams shot the last basket of the quarter, extending the Hornets' lead to 21-13 at the buzzer.
Ryleigh Simmons worked a jump ball early in the second quarter, creating an opportunity for Kittell to score the Hornets' first bucket and put them up by 10.
Montpelier's post players kept the Solons in the game, but as usual, the Hornets' defense slowly and steadily wore them down.
With just over a minute remaining, Kittell's steal resulted in a breakaway basket and an And-1 for the Hornets. Robtoy scored on the next play almost identically, and Gervais hit a long jump shot with ten seconds remaining in the half to give the Hornets a 40-19 lead.
Adams led the Hornets' scoring in the third, beginning with a coast-to-coast layup for Enosburg's first basket; she scored the following four points for the Hornets.
Gervais bumped the Hornets to 50 with a deep three-pointer launched right in front of the enthusiastic Enosburg bench.
Zoe McGee dished to Erica Goodhue as the quarter waned, and the Enosburg engine kept humming, eventually leaving the third with a 57-24 advantage.
Enosburg continued to control the ball in the final frame. Goodhue earned a cheer from the crowd on a well-placed block; McGee, Abril Ciurana, and Simmons combined for a beautiful layup. Ciurana and Spaulding both hit threes for the Hornets late, and McGee scored the final basket for the Hornets at the buzzer.
Gervais spoke of the first playoff game of the 2021-22 winter season: "It feels great to have a good start in the playoffs. This team's fun to play with, and we've really improved this season. We're all pretty good shooters, and our defense is one of our strong points. We create a lot of turnovers and score a lot of points off of those, which helps us a lot."
Spaulding was glad to be playing for fans this season: "It makes the game go by so much faster and keeps the energy up. I feel like it helps our shots fall and helps our defense when they cheer."
Enosburg head coach Gary Geddes spoke of the game's flow: "The first quarter we were getting some good looks, but defensively, it just wasn't there for us. It got better in the second, and we extended a little more in the third. Offensively, we didn't have a lull, and that was good."
Geddes appreciated the contributions from across the score sheet: "Everyone got some good playing time tonight, and just about everyone scored. We brought up a couple of girls from JV, and they got some good experience. I'm pretty happy with everyone's effort."
Enosburg's starters also got a shout-out: "Kayla had another good game, and Emily had a solid night. Pippa (Alexis) was driving in and got some good looks. Lilly also had another strong game for us. Everyone played solid tonight."
The Hornets will either face Middlebury or Harwood on Friday in the quarterfinal. They've taken two wins from Middlebury, but Harwood is a lesser-known commodity.
"I've heard Harwood is big, and they play a 2-3 zone. So, I'll be doing some watching of the games," said Geddes. "We'll take whoever's next and give it our best shot."
Geddes was also grateful for a full gym: "Our student section gives us a lot of energy, and it's good to see the community out to support us. It's a lot nicer of an environment with people in here making some noise!"
Enosburg high scorers: Alexis Kittell led the Hornets with 16 points, including shooting 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Kayla Gervais had 12 points, and Emily Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
