ENOSBURG - The Enosburg High School Hornets and the Richford Rockets girls' soccer teams faced off on Friday afternoon, the Hornets earning the 3-1 win. The Hornets also recognized eight graduating seniors.
Richford got on the board in the first ten minutes on a goal from Madeline Pike. Enosburg's Emily Adams knotted the score on a crafty roller that just squeaked past Richford goalie Aubrey Fadden. Dana Elkins broke the tie moments later on a rebound shortly after Fadden made two point-blank saves.
The Rockets controlled play in the late minutes of the half, pressuring the Hornets and taking several shots on goal. Zoe McGee and Enosburg defenders held Richford at bay. The Hornets left the half with a 2-1 lead.
Emma Kelly scored her first varsity goal for Enosburg with 25 minutes remaining in the second half. The Rockets once again pressured the Hornets but were unable to punch another goal past the keeper.
Zoe McGee, Enosburg's keeper, spent the first ten minutes of the game in the field getting an opportunity to see the game from the other side.
"I crossed the ball and then got my head on it and almost got it right into the goal," said McGee, "it was only a few inches off! When I saw Emma score, and it was worth it."
The game was the last regular-season game for the Hornet seniors like McGee.
"It's gone by so fast. I'm going to be really sad when it's over," said McGee.
McGee would like to play in college and has been working with Enosburg boys' goal coach Rich Ross to hone her skills.
"Rich is the reason I'm as good as I am. He knows exactly what I need to work on," said McGee, "and he gets me there."
A senior at Enosburg, Emma Keelty scored her first varsity goal in her final regular-season game with the team.
"I've played all four years with these girls," said Keelty, "and It's really sad (that the regular season is over)."
Emily Adams of Enobsurg and Carly Archambault of Richford have been friends for years; the two attended elementary and middle school together in Berkshire and always look forward to meeting on the field.
"I'm glad that I get to play it against Carly," said Adams. "It's a nice little thing we can remember, and it's cool we had our last regular-season game against each other."
Archambault agreed with her good friend.
"It's exciting and sad; it's probably our last opportunity to play against each other in soccer," said Archambault. "It's been fun to have an opponent that you can be aggressive with and laugh about afterward."
Enosburg coach Renee Pattee shared her thoughts on the team, the seniors, and the last regular-season game.
"Starting the game with eight seniors in different positions, we came out slow. My hope was for Zoe McGee and Emma Keelty to score since they were the last of the eight who haven't scored," said Pattee.
"Zoe had a nice header in front of the goal, but Aubrey (Fadden) was there to shut her down. Richford played well; they've come a long way this year, and it’s great to see that from a coach's perspective."
Pattee was pleased with the Hornets' scoring.
"It was nice to have all three goals on our senior night come from our seniors! I was super excited that Emma Keelty was able to score her first varsity goal. I know she feels more comfortable in the back where she has always been, but she stepped up and did well as striker."
Pattee also complimented Emma Arsenault, the JV goalie who came up for a portion of the game.
"We brought Emma up from JV as a goalie to give her some experience, and she did great," said Pattee. "I’m excited to see what the future holds for her."
Richford Rockets' coach Abby Coon was pleased with the grit and tenacity her team displayed against their in-county rival.
"We came out hard; we came to play, and we played great. That's all I can ask for. Aubrey got hammered pretty hard, but she kept her composure," said Coon.
"This is probably one of the better games we've played. It's exciting moving forward before playoffs, and I'm excited for the team."
